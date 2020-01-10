Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison





Besides that information, we also have another claim from the fine folks over at LetsGoDigital , confirmed by two separate sources as the best of journalistic standards require, that what we expected to be a Galaxy S11 trio of phones, will land as the Galaxy S20 family.





Such a quantum leap does not only represent the start of the year 2020, but also signifies a new era for Samsung, said the mobile division exec at CES. That, and the fact that next year we may have Galaxy S21 in 2021, while the iPhone would still be at 13. We kid, but it's a handy denomination for the new decade going forward, and a clever marketing ploy, too.





As for how will the individual entrants in that very line be called, we also have some stray dogs compared to the convention that Samsung set for the first time just last year. What was once called S11e as an S10e successor, is now the S20 , the S10 heir will actually be S20+ , and the rumors for an S20 Ultra to replace the S10+ have reached a crescendo mode.





If that's not complicated enough, the Ultra is the one that will reportedly sport the top periscope zoom and high-res main camera that will allow for some clever up to 100x "Space Zoom" hybrid optical/digital magnification. Thus, with the naming scheme out of the way, let's preview which new Galaxy S20 gets what specs so it's easier to pull the trigger when time comes.





Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra preliminary specs list







Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera differences







As you can see, the S20 Ultra is shaping up to be quite a bit thicker than the S20+ or the S20 even. This might indicate that it will indeed be the exclusive bearer of Samsung's first periscope zoom setup that will reportedly offer 5x-10x optical, and 50x-100x digital/hybrid magnification.





Why the confusing difference in zoom amounts? Well, depending on whose rumors you believe. Today's Korean report that tipped the foldable Galaxy Bloom name and reiterated the Galaxy S20 naming scheme, says that it will only be the Ultra that will have the up to 100x digital magnification.





We've heard that number bandied about before , together with the 10x optical periscope zoom claim, but afterwards subsequent rumors pegged the zoom levels at 5x optical and 50x hybrid/digital zoom. While there already are phones with 5x optical and up to 50x digital zoom in them, the 10x periscope zoom mechanisms have only been teased so far, and Samsung's own periscope zoom module is listed as 5x, too.





It could be saving the best to surprise us, of course, but more likely that rumored crazy 100x zoom level will be achieved by some hybrid optical/digital level when coupled with crops from the eventual ultra high-res 108MP main sensor.





Could it be that the S20+ and S20 Ultra will be equipped with different optical zoom levels. And what about the lowly S20 which has been depicted with the smallest number of lenses on the camera island so far? Alternatively, the extra thickness could be a reflection of the much larger battery pack in the Ultra that borders on the record that Samsung has ever put in a phone.





The exact camera setups are the murkiest of the expected specs differences between the three members of the Galaxy S20 family, and that might remain so until Samsung waltzes onto the stage in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, on February 11 at 11am PST | 2pm ET | 7PM GMT | 8PM CET | 9PM EET.



