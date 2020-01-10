Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
As for how will the individual entrants in that very line be called, we also have some stray dogs compared to the convention that Samsung set for the first time just last year. What was once called S11e as an S10e successor, is now the S20, the S10 heir will actually be S20+, and the rumors for an S20 Ultra to replace the S10+ have reached a crescendo mode.
If that's not complicated enough, the Ultra is the one that will reportedly sport the top periscope zoom and high-res main camera that will allow for some clever up to 100x "Space Zoom" hybrid optical/digital magnification. Thus, with the naming scheme out of the way, let's preview which new Galaxy S20 gets what specs so it's easier to pull the trigger when time comes.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra preliminary specs list
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)
|Galaxy S20+ (S11)
|Galaxy S20 (S11e)
|Design and dimensions
|Glass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case
|Glass&metal
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
|Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
|Display
|6.9" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|6.7" 2K AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|6.2" AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh
|Cameras
|108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x optical and 100x hybrid digital magnification
Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera(s)
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
108MP main48MP telephoto
Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|108MP main
Telephoto
Ultrawide-angle lens
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|Processor(s)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Memory
|8GB RAM/256GB basic storage
|8GB RAM/256GB basic storage
|8GB RAM/256GB basic storage
|Battery
|4900mAh
|4300mAh
|3730mAh
|Price (expected)
|from $1099
|from $999 (5G model)
|from $799
|Release date
|Announcement 2/11, release 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release 3/6
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera differences
Why the confusing difference in zoom amounts? Well, depending on whose rumors you believe. Today's Korean report that tipped the foldable Galaxy Bloom name and reiterated the Galaxy S20 naming scheme, says that it will only be the Ultra that will have the up to 100x digital magnification.
We've heard that number bandied about before, together with the 10x optical periscope zoom claim, but afterwards subsequent rumors pegged the zoom levels at 5x optical and 50x hybrid/digital zoom. While there already are phones with 5x optical and up to 50x digital zoom in them, the 10x periscope zoom mechanisms have only been teased so far, and Samsung's own periscope zoom module is listed as 5x, too.
It could be saving the best to surprise us, of course, but more likely that rumored crazy 100x zoom level will be achieved by some hybrid optical/digital level when coupled with crops from the eventual ultra high-res 108MP main sensor.
Could it be that the S20+ and S20 Ultra will be equipped with different optical zoom levels. And what about the lowly S20 which has been depicted with the smallest number of lenses on the camera island so far? Alternatively, the extra thickness could be a reflection of the much larger battery pack in the Ultra that borders on the record that Samsung has ever put in a phone.
The exact camera setups are the murkiest of the expected specs differences between the three members of the Galaxy S20 family, and that might remain so until Samsung waltzes onto the stage in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, on February 11 at 11am PST | 2pm ET | 7PM GMT | 8PM CET | 9PM EET.
