Samsung

Galaxy A53 and A33 size comparison vs Galaxy S21 FE and A52

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Galaxy A53 and A33 size comparison
Samsung just announced what will undoubtedly turn out to be its most popular phone pair in this year, the 2022 Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 models. Sporting a brand new 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset and laden with high-res main cameras, the phones are also equipped with huge 5000mAh batteries that will keep you running for a weekend on end.

When it comes to the design, Samsung is again using plastic for the Galaxy A53 and A33 bodies, but instead of the glossy fusion it calls Glasstic, the finish is now matte, while the colors are more pastel and subtle. 

Turn the phones over, however, and the good impression from the sloping sides of the camera island that blends seamlessly with the phones' rear are immediately nullified by the thick bezels and the V-neck notch at the top of the A33. 

Just how bad is the Galaxy A53 and A33 dimensions situation with those fat bezels? Well, as you can see from our size comparison below, nothing out of the ordinary for a Samsung midranger these days.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Dimensions

6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 inches

159.7 x 74.0 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.56 oz (186 g)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.67 oz (189 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.93 x 0.31 inches

155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

6.67 oz (189 g)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Dimensions

6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 inches

159.7 x 74.0 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.56 oz (186 g)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.67 oz (189 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.93 x 0.31 inches

155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

6.67 oz (189 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Moreover, the Galaxy A53 is actually slightly more compact than its predecessor, the A52. Despite having the same screen diagonal as the A52, it is a tad narrower, hence would be more comfortable to use with one hand. It is also thinner and more elegant looking. Ditto for the A33 which is almost the same size and only the fraction shorter display diagonal makes it less wide than its A53 sibling. 

Both phones, however, are bigger than the Galaxy S21 FE which has thinner bezels and body. The S21 FE can be considered the main A53 competitor as not only does it come in a more compact form, but also has a faster processor and an extra telephoto camera that the A53 lacks. 

It is also a couple of Benjamins more expensive, though, while the Galaxy A53 doesn't look like a sub-$500 to begin with in terms of design, so to each their own.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
