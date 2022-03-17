Galaxy A53 and A33 size comparison vs Galaxy S21 FE and A52

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

When it comes to the design, Samsung is again using plastic for the Galaxy A53 and A33 bodies, but instead of the glossy fusion it calls Glasstic, the finish is now matte, while the colors are more pastel and subtle.





Turn the phones over, however, and the good impression from the sloping sides of the camera island that blends seamlessly with the phones' rear are immediately nullified by the thick bezels and the V-neck notch at the top of the A33.





Moreover, the Galaxy A53 is actually slightly more compact than its predecessor, the A52. Despite having the same screen diagonal as the A52, it is a tad narrower, hence would be more comfortable to use with one hand. It is also thinner and more elegant looking. Ditto for the A33 which is almost the same size and only the fraction shorter display diagonal makes it less wide than its A53 sibling.





Both phones, however, are bigger than the Galaxy S21 FE which has thinner bezels and body. The S21 FE can be considered the main A53 competitor as not only does it come in a more compact form, but also has a faster processor and an extra telephoto camera that the A53 lacks.





It is also a couple of Benjamins more expensive, though, while the Galaxy A53 doesn't look like a sub-$500 to begin with in terms of design, so to each their own.

