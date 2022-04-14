Two Samsung Galaxy A series phones getting Android 12 updates (One UI 4.1 included)

Pixel users running Android 12 QPR3 beta 2, here's your chance to tell Google what must be fixed

WhatsApp announces important changes for groups: Reactions, File Sharing, more

New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked

Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app

Zuckerberg pushing Meta to release smart glasses in 2024; CEO wants an "iPhone moment"

New leak outlines what to expect from Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera