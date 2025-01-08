Samsung confirm its rental program for Galaxy phones arrives in February

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!

will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee confirmed this week at CES 2025 that his company “.”The official also announced that Samsung’s AI-powered companion robot for homes, Ballie, will also be offered under the AI Subscription Club plan in South Korea. Ballie will be released in the United States too, but it will not be available via the subscription service, at least not at launch.No information about the Galaxy phones that will be available to rent through the AI Subscription Club program has been revealed yet, but it appears that the subscription service will first be available in South Korea starting February 2025.Depending on prices, Samsung fans will potentially be able to upgrade their phones each year by simply renting the latest Galaxy phones their favorite company launches. The AI Subscription Club program might become a steady stream of revenue for Samsung if well implemented. It remains to be seen where the subscription service will be available and how it will work.