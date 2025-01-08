Samsung confirm its rental program for Galaxy phones arrives in February
Samsung has been investing heavily in AI in the last couple of years, just like many industry giants. However, the South Korean company plans to start monetizing many of the AI-related features that it now offers for free to all customers using its devices.
Earlier this week, Samsung announced (via ETNews) that it will soon add Galaxy smartphones and tablets to its “AI Subscription Club” program. Samsung debuted the subscription service for its home appliances in South Korea last year and seems to have been pleasantly surprised by its success.
Despite its name, the AI Subscription Club doesn’t really refer to the AI features that many of Samsung’s products offer these days. Instead, it’s a direct reference to the fact that the AI Subscription Club only offers access to devices with AI-powered features.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee confirmed this week at CES 2025 that his company “will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month.”
No information about the Galaxy phones that will be available to rent through the AI Subscription Club program has been revealed yet, but it appears that the subscription service will first be available in South Korea starting February 2025.
After a few weeks of its introduction, subscriptions for the service reached nearly 30 percent of all sales at Samsung Stores in South Korea. These positive results encouraged Samsung to include Galaxy phones and tablets in its AI Subscription Club starting next month.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24+ | Image credit: PhoneArena
The official also announced that Samsung’s AI-powered companion robot for homes, Ballie, will also be offered under the AI Subscription Club plan in South Korea. Ballie will be released in the United States too, but it will not be available via the subscription service, at least not at launch.
Depending on prices, Samsung fans will potentially be able to upgrade their phones each year by simply renting the latest Galaxy phones their favorite company launches. The AI Subscription Club program might become a steady stream of revenue for Samsung if well implemented. It remains to be seen where the subscription service will be available and how it will work.
