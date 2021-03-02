Samsung could release three Exynos chips this year



The 2021 lineup presumably includes a flagship SoC (Exynos 22xx), a mid-tier chip (Exynos 12xx), and an entry-level silicone (Exynos 8xx).





2021 Exynos

Exynos 8xx

Exynos 12xx

Exynos 22xx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 2, 2021





The Exynos 12xx will apparently replace the Exynos 1080, and it will probably also swap out the Mali GPU for AMD's graphics



The Exynos 8xx is new on the radar, and we wonder if it has anything to do with a chip recently spotted by Galaxy Club



The chip bears the model number S5E5515 , which is not very telling, thanks to Samsung's inconsistent naming convention.



It does not seem to be a high-end SoC as the model number is not in line with recent flagship chips: Galaxy 10's Exynos 9820 had the number S5E9820 , Galaxy S20's Exynos 990 had S5E9830 , and Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 has S5E9840 .



S5E5515 is not consistent with recent mid-tier Exynos chips either. The Exynos 1080 is S5E9815 , the Exynos 980 is S5E9630 , and Exynos 850 is S5E3830 .



The publication has made a wild guess and believes that the S5E5515 is a lower-mid-tier chip that will sit between the Exynos 850 and Exynos 1080. It is also expected to have an integrated 5G modem.



The SoC could also turn out to be a non-smartphone chip. Samsung is already believed to be working on a new processor for wearables like The SoC could also turn out to be a non-smartphone chip. Samsung is already believed to be working on a new processor for wearables like AR glasses

