Discussion - Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

MihaiRO
MihaiRO
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

"Give it a chance" ?!No ,thank you!I am not gonna selling my kidney ,to give a chance to Samsung VR!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago
↵MihaiRO said:

"Give it a chance" ?!No ,thank you!I am not gonna selling my kidney ,to give a chance to Samsung VR!

Then dont. If you are not a fan of VR (frankly neither am I) there is nothing wrong with that but a high quality VR headset at a significantly lower price than Apples product make if much more affordable for those who do and I think that is newsworthy.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
