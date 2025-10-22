Discussion - Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

• 7h ago

This is cool. But I just bought 7,200Ah of battery plus 400W of solar panels.

• 7h ago

Ok, I gotta admit the only reason I clicked on this article is because the picture is ridiculous. If that's an electric chainsaw, why is it plugged in while using it? It should a have it's own external battery so the only reason to need that big Bluetti battery would be to take off the battery from the chainsaw and put it in its charger and plug that into the Bluetti.


But then I looked closer, and it is very similar to a 2-stroke Husqvarna, so why would it need electricity at all?


Then I looked EVEN CLOSER. What the hell is 'yajubeu etontomox'? Google had no results for a chainsaw with that brand (or any results at all, for that matter). It looks like nonsense text that AI would generate. And his face too... Wait a minute...

