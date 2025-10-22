Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze General Polina Kovalakova • Published: Oct 22, 2025, 2:30 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Brewski Arena Master • 7h ago ... This is cool. But I just bought 7,200Ah of battery plus 400W of solar panels. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 7h ago ... Ok, I gotta admit the only reason I clicked on this article is because the picture is ridiculous. If that's an electric chainsaw, why is it plugged in while using it? It should a have it's own external battery so the only reason to need that big Bluetti battery would be to take off the battery from the chainsaw and put it in its charger and plug that into the Bluetti.But then I looked closer, and it is very similar to a 2-stroke Husqvarna, so why would it need electricity at all?Then I looked EVEN CLOSER. What the hell is 'yajubeu etontomox'? Google had no results for a chainsaw with that brand (or any results at all, for that matter). It looks like nonsense text that AI would generate. And his face too... Wait a minute... Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
