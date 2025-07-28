$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Samsung confident ahead of rumored Apple foldable iPhone launch

The company says it's ready for competition – even if Apple's foldable iPhone uses Samsung tech.

Samsung Apple Galaxy Z Series
Samsung confident ahead of rumored Apple foldable iPhone launch
The foldable market has been growing rather slowly recently, but still, people are starting to get excited about foldable phones, given the early success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now, Samsung's main competitor when it comes to phones is Apple, and the company is yet to release a foldable. 

However, Apple is rumored to be finally joining the foldable game with a foldable iPhone next year. Bloomberg's Shery Ahn asked Samsung President and MX COO Choi Won-Joon how the company feels about the competition in the foldable market and about Apple joining it. 

When talking about the competition from Chinese companies releasing foldable phones with better cameras, Choi stated that instead of focusing on the competition, Samsung focuses on its buyers and the experiences it can offer them. Choi believes that healthy competition brings innovation and benefits to customers. 

Despite being quite open to the competition, Choi did highlight Samsung's role in the foldable segment. The executive underlined that Samsung is the company that started the segment back in 2019, referring to the original Galaxy Fold that was launched, now more than six years ago. 

Do you think Apple's foldable can beat Samsung's?

Vote View Result

On the question about Apple joining the market with a foldable iPhone next year, Choi also responded with confidence. He stated that Samsung has accumulated a lot of technology know-how and expertise by making foldables all this time. He again highlighted the benefits for the consumer and the industry by having more competition in the segment. 

Apparently, the South Korea-based tech giant is confident that it can take on Apple when it launches its rumored folding iPhone. Indeed, Samsung does have the experience now of seven generations of foldable phones. And it believes that this experience will help it keep an edge over Apple.  


Meanwhile, Samsung will also likely supply the foldable panels for Apple's foldable device. So either way, Samsung will make money nonetheless. 

At the moment, Samsung's main competitors in the foldable market are Chinese phone makers like Oppo, Honor, and Huawei. Most of these phones, however, are not available in all the markets, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are. 

As for Apple's foldable iPhone, rumors say to expect it towards the end of next year. It is said to be a book-style foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Apple is rumored to have completely eliminated the crease on the display

I have not gotten onto the foldable train just yet. And not because I don't think it's cool – I think a foldable phone is the best of both worlds (portability and huge screens). But I'm looking for a company to get rid of the display crease until I go and buy one.

Some people say you get used to the crease (the dent where the display folds, in the middle, basically) over time, but I'm rather peculiar about it, and I can't stand the feeling (and there's no getting used to it, I tried). 

So, if rumors are true and Apple does manage to get rid of the crease completely, this would mean that Samsung may also achieve it (after all, it will most likely be making those panels). And that is something that consumers will definitely benefit from, as I doubt I'm the only one who doesn't want a long dent on a smooth touch-screen phone. 

Apple's foldable iPhoneis expected to rock a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest iteration of the Fold series, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, rocks a massive 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch foldable screen, so if these rumors are true, Samsung's phone is bigger than Apple's. 

Nevertheless, Apple may have some surprises for us, and I'm very excited to see where this goes. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless