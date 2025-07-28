Galaxy Watch 8 users are frustrated by a surprisingly basic flaw

It seems that the smartwatch doesn't sit right on its own charging pad. More specifically, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 doesn't lie flat on Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo, and many users are not on board with that situation.





The Redditor who opened the post is even looking for a refund over what they state was a "stupid" design flaw. There are also plenty of other Galaxy Watch 8 buyers joining in the thread with similar concerns.





Some people are concerned about slower charging speeds and even increased heat, caused by the smartwatch not sitting right on the charger. One person even observed that PowerShare from Galaxy phones doesn't work reliably with this timepiece either.

