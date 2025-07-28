$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Galaxy Watch 8 users are frustrated by a surprisingly basic flaw

A growing number of users are frustrated that the Galaxy Watch 8 doesn't sit properly on Samsung's own chargers.

Galaxy Watch 8 users are frustrated by a surprisingly basic flaw
The Galaxy Watch 8 was just released with very impressive looks and specs. Unfortunately, though, it seems it's not perfect as many would wish it to be, and Samsung may have overlooked a tiny (but basic) element of the wearable's design. 

Many people are complaining about a relatively small but annoying thing that it seems Samsung didn't take into account when designing the Watch 8. Samsung fans have taken to Reddit to express their frustration. 

It seems that the smartwatch doesn't sit right on its own charging pad. More specifically, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 doesn't lie flat on Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo, and many users are not on board with that situation. 


The Redditor who opened the post is even looking for a refund over what they state was a "stupid" design flaw. There are also plenty of other Galaxy Watch 8 buyers joining in the thread with similar concerns. 

Some people are concerned about slower charging speeds and even increased heat, caused by the smartwatch not sitting right on the charger. One person even observed that PowerShare from Galaxy phones doesn't work reliably with this timepiece either. 


Unfortunately, it seems the strap design of the Galaxy Watch 8 wasn't made with this specific wireless charging pad in mind. Or any other charging pad where the timepiece is expected to sit relatively flat. In fact, the default rubber band curves down quite sharply, which prevents the device from resting flat on the pad. Unfortunately, this makes charging it more difficult. 

For a premium smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 8, that's a pretty big design flaw, in my opinion, and I understand why so many people are calling Samsung out about it. I'd expect the company to pay attention to the most basic aspect of any device - charging - and to ensure it would sit right, at least on the chargers the company itself is offering. 

Iskra Petrova
