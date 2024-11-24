Samsung is bringing a “flagship feature” to the A-series but is it enough to make you reconsider?

Recommended Stories

lest we forget the infamous Galaxy Note 7

Perhaps the most repeated reason for Samsung and its other big-name competitors not adopting faster charging technology is the fact that that tech is also a bit more dangerous. Batteries are safest when they’re being charged at very low wattage and remain in better condition for longer if they’re never fully charged or completely depleted.However, this isn’t as big of a problem as many make it out to be and it’s not like Samsung’s never had phones explode in people’s pockets (). Furthermore, recent “adaptive charging” modes have made phones a lot smarter when it comes to keeping their batteries happy.These modes adapt to user behavior and charge accordingly: faster during the day and slower at night if said user works during daytime. There are also options to limit batteries to charging up to only 80 percent and then stopping. Samsung doesn’t really have any strong reasons to still be sticking to 45W charging. And if the A56 is getting it we might finally see the flagships take it up a notch.