Android Software updates Asus

Asus reveals Android 12 release roadmap for ZenFone and ROG Phone Series

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Asus reveals Android 12 release roadmap for ZenFone and ROG Phone Series
If you happen to own an Asus smartphone, we have some good news for you. The Taiwanese company has just confirmed that at least two ZenFone lineups and three ROG Phone Series smartphones will receive Android 12 update beginning this year.

The first to receive the Android 12 update in December are the ZenFone 8 series smartphones, followed by upgrades for the ROG Phone 5 and 5s series in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the ZenFone 7 series and ROG Phone 3 series are expected to receive that Android 12 update during the first half of 2022.

Asus also confirmed that besides all the major changes that Android 12 brings, the update will also include its signature battery and performance-management features. For ZenFone smartphones eligible for the Android 12 update, it also includes ZenUI-specific changes that should make it easier to navigate, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customization options.

A beta program for ZenFone 8 users for the Android 12 is already available for those who’d like to be part of Asus’ development process. The beta program will help pinpoint and address issues based on real user experiences before the final builds will be sent out in December.

