Android 12 Google Weather widget update: compact sizes, hourly forecast

Recently, the Google Weather widget got the Material You redesign, and now, Google has introduced more size configurations to it and an option to have an hourly forecast. The 3x3 widget, which still carries the name "Weather" and doesn't have a description, now defaults to 4x2 on the preview page. This size option, as well as the 5x2 one, can give you a four-hour forecast and a weather condition summary, and it has a "More on weather.com" button at the very bottom of it.
Of course, you can shrink it back to square so you can get the current temperature and high/low, with the current location in the top right-hand corner of the widget. The new update helps the widget show more info and therefore, it has become more practical to have on your home screen.
Additionally, the diagonal pill can now be expanded horizontally. Doing so will result in it becoming a landscape pill that shows high/low in addition to larger temperature digits and a condition icon. The biggest configuration has also gotten larger. An option to shrink it down into a 3x1 shape is present and there, the items appear side-to-side in a more practical and useful manner.
The Material You redesign for the widget came with Google app version 12.41, and now, this update is available with the 12.42 beta. Recently, Google has released a lot of widgets before the official Android 12 launch and seems to now be adding little functional tweaks and refinements. We expect brand new widgets to become available for Gmail, YouTube Music, and Google Drive.
Google has now released the Android 12 update, first on Pixel phones
Recently, Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, which seem to be the tech giant's attempt at returning to the premium smartphone market, and of course, these are the first phones that are getting the official Android 12 release. When pre-orders arrive on October 28, Pixel 6 series owners will be able to check out the official stable version of Android 12.
Understandably, the Android 12 update will arrive first on Google Pixel phones, with the rest of the Android phone market to follow when the respective phone makers and carriers launch updates. So far, we know that Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nokia, and other Android phones will be getting Android 12 later in Q4 of this year, and some might even get it at the beginning of 2022 (if the model has a lower update priority).
For premium Samsung phones, the One UI 4 update with Android 12 underneath will become official by the end of the year (it is currently in beta version and the stable version will be released by the end of December, at least on flagship phones). This means that Galaxy fans will be able to experience Android 12 sooner rather than later.
The Android 12 update is something many people are excited about.