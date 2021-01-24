Samsung could launch flagship and mid-range Exynos chips with AMD GPUs earlier than expected



The Snapdragon 888 features the Adreno 660 GPU, which the chipmaker claims is 35 percent faster and 20 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor. The Exynos 2100 has the Arm Mali G78 GPU, and while it The Snapdragon 888 features the Adreno 660 GPU, which the chipmaker claims is 35 percent faster and 20 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor. The Exynos 2100 has the Arm Mali G78 GPU, and while it obviously is an improvement over Exynos 990's Mali G77, it is still not good enough to take on the Adreno 660 GPU. This could change with Exynos 2100's and Exynos 1080's successors.





AMD is helping Samsung make mobile GPUs and during the Exynos 2100 unveiling event, the president of the chaebol's System LSI Business confirmed that the "the next flagship product" would feature an AMD GPU. It wasn't abundantly clear if he was referring to the next flagship chip or the next premium phone and he also stopped short of revealing the launch date. We now seem to have all the answers, thanks to a new tweet.





We will see Samsung release Samsung × AMD GPUs in the second or third quarter of 2021, which will be used in the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors, Samsung may change the release time of the new processors. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2021



The custom GPU was earlier expected to make a debut in 2022. It now appears that the two companies are working ahead of schedule as leaker Ice Universe claims that Samsung will release AMD GPUs this year. The plan is apparently to make an announcement by the second or third quarter.



Although the tweet is thin on specific details, it seems to hint that we will see the next Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx chips earlier than expected and this makes us wonder if Samsung's next flagship smartphone, which is presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Although the tweet is thin on specific details, it seems to hint that we will see the next Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx chips earlier than expected and this makes us wonder if Samsung's next flagship smartphone, which is presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and not the Galaxy Note 21 , will have a new premium SoC under the hood.



Samsung's next flagship silicon is reportedly internally known as the Samsung's next flagship silicon is reportedly internally known as the Exynos 9925 and besides this, nothing else is known about it.