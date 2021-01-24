Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android Processors

Samsung could launch flagship and mid-range Exynos chips with AMD GPUs earlier than expected

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 24, 2021, 3:41 PM
Samsung could launch flagship and mid-range Exynos chips with AMD GPUs earlier than expected
On paper, the Samsung Exynos 2100 has a better CPU than the Snapdragon 888. It has one Arm Cortex X1 core with clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has a similar architecture, but lower clock speeds. 

The Snapdragon 888 features the Adreno 660 GPU, which the chipmaker claims is 35 percent faster and 20 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor. The Exynos 2100 has the Arm Mali G78 GPU, and while it obviously is an improvement over Exynos 990's Mali G77, it is still not good enough to take on the Adreno 660 GPU. This could change with Exynos 2100's and Exynos 1080's successors.

AMD is helping Samsung make mobile GPUs and during the Exynos 2100 unveiling event, the president of the chaebol's System LSI Business confirmed that the "the next flagship product" would feature an AMD GPU. It wasn't abundantly clear if he was referring to the next flagship chip or the next premium phone and he also stopped short of revealing the launch date. We now seem to have all the answers, thanks to a new tweet.


The custom GPU was earlier expected to make a debut in 2022. It now appears that the two companies are working ahead of schedule as leaker Ice Universe claims that Samsung will release AMD GPUs this year. The plan is apparently to make an announcement by the second or third quarter. 

Although the tweet is thin on specific details, it seems to hint that we will see the next Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx chips earlier than expected and this makes us wonder if Samsung's next flagship smartphone, which is presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and not the Galaxy Note 21, will have a new premium SoC under the hood.

Samsung's next flagship silicon is reportedly internally known as the Exynos 9925 and besides this, nothing else is known about it. 

As for the AMD GPUs, expectations are quite high, as leaked benchmark results suggest they will outperform Adreno GPUs.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Sony is reviving its Xperia Compact smartphone series
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Samsung confirms more of its upcoming smartphones will ship without chargers, earphones
Popular stories
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week
Popular stories
Samsung files to trademark name for its cool new Galaxy Note 21 feature

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless