Samsung Android Processors

Samsung apparently all set to give Exynos chips Qualcomm-rivaling graphics boost

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 16, 2020, 5:03 PM
Samsung apparently all set to give Exynos chips Qualcomm-rivaling graphics boost
Samsung received scathing criticism this year for the performance gap between its Exynos chips and Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. The company has reportedly made some significant changes to its chip operations, and the efforts are apparently paying off. 

Various reports imply that the 5nm Exynos 2100 that will power the European, South Korean, and Middle Eastern variants of the Galaxy S21 will offer better performance than the Snapdragon 875, which will underpin models meant for the US and China. Samsung has apparently achieved that by replacing custom Mongoose cores with high performance Arm cores

The chip will likely feature a Mali GPU, and it will lag behind Snapdragon 875 in graphics, as Qualcomm's Adreno GPU is expected to offer 10 percent better performance than the Mali-G78. This could change next year. 

The rumored Exynos 9925 may feature an AMD GPU


Back in 2019, Samsung and AMD entered a multi-year partnership. AMD will license its RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use on its phones and if a new leak is to go by, the South Korean giant is ready to replace the Mali GPU with an AMD GPU.

Tipster Ice Universe says that Exynos 9925, a chip that is currently under development, may feature AMD graphics. Specifics were not revealed, but given that a Samsung executive recently confirmed the existence of a 5nm midtier chip, and the Exynos 2100 is around the corner, it doesn't look like the Exynos 9925 will be unveiled anytime soon.

The timeline suggests it will make a debut in 2022, and this is in line with a prediction made by Ice earlier. 


It remains to be seen if a custom high-performance GPU will give Exynos chips an edge over Qualcomm's Adreno GPU, which is also expected to improve significantly in 2022. 

Per leaked benchmark scores that surfaced back in May, an undisclosed, perhaps experimental, AMD-powered Exynos chipset has already left behind Snapdragon 865's Adreno 650 GPU. 

