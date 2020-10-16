Samsung apparently all set to give Exynos chips Qualcomm-rivaling graphics boost



The rumored Exynos 9925 may feature an AMD GPU

Back in 2019, Samsung and AMD entered a multi-year partnership. AMD will license its RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use on its phones and if a new leak is to go by, the South Korean giant is ready to replace the Mali GPU with an AMD GPU.

Tipster Ice Universe says that Exynos 9925, a chip that is currently under development, may feature AMD graphics. Specifics were not revealed, but given that a Samsung executive recently confirmed the existence of a Tipster Ice Universe says that Exynos 9925, a chip that is currently under development, may feature AMD graphics. Specifics were not revealed, but given that a Samsung executive recently confirmed the existence of a 5nm midtier chip , and the Exynos 2100 is around the corner, it doesn't look like the Exynos 9925 will be unveiled anytime soon.

The timeline suggests it will make a debut in 2022, and this is in line with a prediction made by Ice earlier.

As we all know

Exynos9830=Exynos990, Exynos9840=Exynos2100,

Now, Samsung is developing Exynos9855 and Exynos9925, the latter may be a processor with AMD GPU pic.twitter.com/LixFZNBNXD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2020

It remains to be seen if a custom high-performance GPU will give Exynos chips an edge over Qualcomm's Adreno GPU, which is also expected to improve significantly in 2022.

Per Per leaked benchmark scores that surfaced back in May, an undisclosed, perhaps experimental, AMD-powered Exynos chipset has already left behind Snapdragon 865's Adreno 650 GPU.



The chip will likely feature a Mali GPU, and it will lag behind Snapdragon 875 in graphics, as Qualcomm's Adreno GPU is expected to offer 10 percent better performance than the Mali-G78. This could change next year.