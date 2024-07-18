Samsung to acquire an AI startup with the promise of more personal Galaxy AI
Earlier this year, Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI, a set of AI tools aimed at boosting user experience with features like real-time translation, image generation, and improved photo editing. With AI becoming a staple in mobile devices, Samsung is focused on continually enhancing these tools to offer users an even better experience.
Samsung has announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK startup known for its expertise in knowledge graph technology.
Knowledge graph technology stores information in an interconnected web of related ideas, mirroring human reasoning. This tech can enhance personalization in AI applications, like on-device AI on Samsung phones.
When paired with on-device AI technology, like that found on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, personal knowledge graph technology enables highly personalized user experiences while safeguarding sensitive personal data securely within the device. This capability will extend across all of Samsung’s product lines and not be limited to mobile devices alone.
Since Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, it has integrated AI features into numerous Galaxy phones dating back to the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. And speaking of foldables, just over a week ago, the tech giant revealed its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with specially optimized Galaxy AI features designed specifically for these unique form factors.
Personally, I think snatching up companies like Oxford Semantic Technologies could really keep Samsung ahead in the tech race. Like I said before, AI isn't going anywhere, and the tech world knows it. Google is leading the way; Apple is also jumping in with Apple Intelligence, set to hit iPhone 15 Pro models and newer later this year. So, it is not just about top-notch software and hardware anymore, but also who's got the edge in AI.
More personalized AI for Galaxy phones on the horizon
Samsung announced it will acquire Oxford Semantic Technologies. | Image credit – Samsung
As global consumers realize their growing need for more personalized AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung’s strong capabilities in knowledge engineering. This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation.
– Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Head of Samsung Research and CTO of Samsung, July 2024
Since 2018, Samsung has been partnering with Oxford Semantic Technologies on several projects. With this acquisition, Samsung says it will secure advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs. These graphs integrate information and context from diverse services and apps, enhancing user experiences by adapting to users’ preferences and habits over time.
