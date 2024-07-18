Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Samsung to acquire an AI startup with the promise of more personal Galaxy AI

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung to acquire an AI startup with the promise of more personal Galaxy AI
Earlier this year, Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI, a set of AI tools aimed at boosting user experience with features like real-time translation, image generation, and improved photo editing. With AI becoming a staple in mobile devices, Samsung is focused on continually enhancing these tools to offer users an even better experience.

More personalized AI for Galaxy phones on the horizon



Samsung has announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK startup known for its expertise in knowledge graph technology.

Knowledge graph technology stores information in an interconnected web of related ideas, mirroring human reasoning. This tech can enhance personalization in AI applications, like on-device AI on Samsung phones.

As global consumers realize their growing need for more personalized AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung’s strong capabilities in knowledge engineering. This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation.

– Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Head of Samsung Research and CTO of Samsung, July 2024

Since 2018, Samsung has been partnering with Oxford Semantic Technologies on several projects. With this acquisition, Samsung says it will secure advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs. These graphs integrate information and context from diverse services and apps, enhancing user experiences by adapting to users’ preferences and habits over time.

When paired with on-device AI technology, like that found on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, personal knowledge graph technology enables highly personalized user experiences while safeguarding sensitive personal data securely within the device. This capability will extend across all of Samsung’s product lines and not be limited to mobile devices alone.


Since Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, it has integrated AI features into numerous Galaxy phones dating back to the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. And speaking of foldables, just over a week ago, the tech giant revealed its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with specially optimized Galaxy AI features designed specifically for these unique form factors.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon


Personally, I think snatching up companies like Oxford Semantic Technologies could really keep Samsung ahead in the tech race. Like I said before, AI isn't going anywhere, and the tech world knows it. Google is leading the way; Apple is also jumping in with Apple Intelligence, set to hit iPhone 15 Pro models and newer later this year. So, it is not just about top-notch software and hardware anymore, but also who's got the edge in AI.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless