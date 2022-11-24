Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released

Earlier today we passed along some interesting news concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The flagship line could feature satellite connectivity following in the footsteps of Apple and Huawei. The iPhone 14 series and the Mate 50 line both offer some form of satellite connectivity for emergencies that take place in areas without cellular service.





Another rumor that was disseminated by Twitter tipster RGcloudS (via MySmartPrice ) says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could end up with the brightest display among smartphones beating out the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tweet reveals that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-of-the-line 2023 flagship model from Samsung, will have a maximum brightness of 2150 nits compared to 1750 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





The tweet also contends that the "Numbers might be different at launch, due to further adjustments." The tipster says that Samsung could raise the maximum brightness to 2200 nits or higher with a minimum peak brightness of 2100 nits. Either way, this would make the Galaxy S23 Ultra the smartphone with the brightest screen in the world topping the peak 2000 nits available with the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which is seen in bright outdoor light).





The 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED curved display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate which means that the display redraws 120 times per second. As a result, scrolling is silky smooth. What else can we tell you about the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It will be equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood with 12GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage.





The quad-camera setup on the back will include a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats, A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and there will be support for 25W fast charging. Wireless charging will take place at 15W.





Expected to be unveiled in January or February, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be pre-installed with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 will be on top. Thanks to the exceptionally bright screen tipped for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this phone has a future so bright, users might have to wear shades.