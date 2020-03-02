Take a look at some photos snapped by a pre-production LG V60 ThinQ
Last week the LG V60 ThinQ was introduced by LG. With many manufacturers turning to square or rectangular camera modules, LG is sticking with a horizontal mounting that includes a 64MP main camera. Thanks to 4:1 pixel binning, the sensor produces sharper and brighter 16MP images with less noise. There also is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera onboard and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor for more natural bokeh blurs on portraits and improved AR capabilities. The phone is equipped with a punch-hole 10MP selfie snapper.
A Reddit poster who allegedly got his hand on a pre-production unit shared some edited and unedited photos of his cat. He also posted to YouTube a quick video showing off the LG V60 ThinQ's camera UI.
The phone will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a tall and thin 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and the handset will support 5G. However, a special version of the device called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW will be available later this year with support for Verizon's zippy ultra-high mmWave spectrum. 8GB of memory is included along with 128GB of expandable storage. The microSD slot supports up to 2TB of additional storage. Keeping the lights on is a massive 5000mAh battery and Android 10 is pre-installed.
The Dual Screen accessory is back and the phone will be available in a few weeks at AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular in Classy Blue and Classy White. Pricing has yet to be announced.
