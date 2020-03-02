Take a look at some photos snapped by a pre-production LG V60 ThinQ



Last week the LG V60 ThinQ was introduced by LG . With many manufacturers turning to square or rectangular camera modules, LG is sticking with a horizontal mounting that includes a 64MP main camera. Thanks to 4:1 pixel binning, the sensor produces sharper and brighter 16MP images with less noise. There also is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera onboard and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor for more natural bokeh blurs on portraits and improved AR capabilities. The phone is equipped with a punch-hole 10MP selfie snapper.





Speaking about bokeh, a new feature called Voice Bokeh boosts the user's vocals and reduces background noises when recording video. And yes, the LG V60 ThinQ can record 8K video. The Video Bokeh feature is driven by four microphones on the device that record sounds from various directions.











The phone will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a tall and thin 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and the handset will support 5G. However, a special version of the device called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW will be available later this year with support for Verizon's zippy ultra-high mmWave spectrum. 8GB of memory is included along with 128GB of expandable storage. The microSD slot supports up to 2TB of additional storage. Keeping the lights on is a massive 5000mAh battery and Android 10 is pre-installed.





The Dual Screen accessory is back and the phone will be available in a few weeks at AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular in Classy Blue and Classy White. Pricing has yet to be announced.



