LG Android Camera 5G

Take a look at some photos snapped by a pre-production LG V60 ThinQ

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 02, 2020, 3:43 PM
Take a look at some photos snapped by a pre-production LG V60 ThinQ
Last week the LG V60 ThinQ was introduced by LG. With many manufacturers turning to square or rectangular camera modules, LG is sticking with a horizontal mounting that includes a 64MP main camera. Thanks to 4:1 pixel binning, the sensor produces sharper and brighter 16MP images with less noise. There also is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera onboard and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor for more natural bokeh blurs on portraits and improved AR capabilities. The phone is equipped with a punch-hole 10MP selfie snapper.

Speaking about bokeh, a new feature called Voice Bokeh boosts the user's vocals and reduces background noises when recording video. And yes, the LG V60 ThinQ can record 8K video. The Video Bokeh feature is driven by four microphones on the device that record sounds from various directions.

A Reddit poster who allegedly got his hand on a pre-production unit shared some edited and unedited photos of his cat. He also posted to YouTube a quick video showing off the LG V60 ThinQ's camera UI.



The phone will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a tall and thin 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and the handset will support 5G. However, a special version of the device called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW will be available later this year with support for Verizon's zippy ultra-high mmWave spectrum. 8GB of memory is included along with 128GB of expandable storage. The microSD slot supports up to 2TB of additional storage. Keeping the lights on is a massive 5000mAh battery and Android 10 is pre-installed.

The Dual Screen accessory is back and the phone will be available in a few weeks at AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular in Classy Blue and Classy White. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless