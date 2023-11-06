Now available in the States: Samsung's S Pen Creator Edition, it's most advanced digital stylus



Samsung's unveiled S Pen Creator Edition is now available in the U.S. (via 9to5Google ). The digital writing instrument is compatible with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and higher, Galaxy Note 10 and higher, and the Galaxy Tab S series and PCs that support the S Pen. It is not compatible with Galaxy Z series foldable phones . Samsung calls it "our most advanced S Pen yet" and it features a unique design, although it is available only in white.





Compared to previous S Pen models, Samsung says that the S Pen Creator Edition is more tilt-sensitive giving the stylus more precision. It is priced at $99.99 or 24 monthly payments of $4.17. This S Pen features a thicker body giving users more control over the digital writing instrument. And an innovative grip allows users to hold on to the S Pen for hours without their hand getting fatigued. The S Pen Creator Edition has a single button that is used to interact with software.









The Creator Edition S Pen can snap onto a Galaxy Tab tablet making it always accessible to creators working on such a device. There is a new nub on the accessory which integrates seamlessly into the design of the product. Speaking of design, the S Pen Creator Edition has an IP X4 rating meaning that it has not been rated for protection from dust, and has limited protection from rain and sweat. You are not going to be able to submerge this device in water at all.





While Samsung originally introduced the S Pen Creator Edition in July alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series, it just now has been made available in the U.S. And no, you are not seeing things. The digital pencil does resemble the Apple Pencil and that is exactly what one buyer of the accessory said in his feedback on the Samsung website. The first words from someone with the user name "BRiddle" says, "Just bought the pen...I was excited because it more closely resembled the Apple Pencil."





There are some oddities about the S Pen Creator Edition. Even though billed by Sammy as its most advanced S Pen yet, it does not have Air Command support. This feature appears when you hover with the other S Pen models over the screen of a compatible device giving the user quick access to certain features. And there is no battery inside the S Pen Creator Edition.

