iOS Apple

Check out the possible specs for a rumored 6.1-inch Apple iPhone SE Plus

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 25, 2021, 2:51 PM
Check out the possible specs for a rumored 6.1-inch Apple iPhone SE Plus
According to a rumor passed along by Twitter tipster Apple Lab, Apple fans looking for a larger-screened version of the low priced iPhone SE line will soon get the opportunity with the iPhone SE Plus. The device will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and is expected to be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset that is used on the 5G iPhone 12 series or the 7nm A13 Bionic that powers the iPhone 11 series phones. A single 12MP camera adorns the back of the device with a 7MP FaceTime camera in front.

Camera features are said to include six portrait light effects and optical image stabilization. The IP67 rating means that the iPhone SE Plus can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water (3 feet 3.37 inches) for as long as 30 minutes and escape unscathed. While there could be a notch on the screen, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner might be found on the phone's side mounted power button. The tweet from Apple Lab suggests that the iPhone SE Plus will be available in Black and Red with a variant in White possible. The price of the handset would be $499 and it doesn't appear that the phone would offer support for 5G.

Last March, Apple released the iPhone SE (2020), the second version of the "more affordable" iPhone. Based on the design of 2017's iPhone 8, the phone sports a 4.7-inch LCD display and is powered by the 7nm A13 Bionic chip. This model comes with 3GB of memory and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. A single 12MP camera is found in the back with a front-facing 7nm FaceTime camera included.
 

We wouldn't be surprised to see an iPhone SE Plus introduced in March alongside a brand new iPad Pad Pro (2021).

