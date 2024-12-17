Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk
Roku announced two months ago it will launch new Smart Home features this winter but wasn’t really clear as to when exactly its users will be able to take advantage of these new features.
Today, Roku confirmed that a new update bringing the promised smart home features is now available to users. The new features build upon Roku’s previous update that introduced features that enhance how users view camera feeds on a Roku-powered TV.
Besides that, the update brings even more notifications on the TV. Up until now, Roku users would only receive alerts on their phones when a camera detects pets, packages and people, but now they can choose to get these notifications directly on their Roku-powered TV.
Another important change included in the update is the Roku Smart Home Web View, allowing users to conveniently monitor all camera feeds from a single location on any computer. You’ll just have to visit cameras.roku.com in your browser to view all the camera feeds.
Last but not least, Roku is bringing a free perk to all users: Picture-in-Picture. Roku users can now pin their camera feed to the TV screen while they watch a stream. Keep in mind that while this is available for free, it’s compatible with Roku indoor and outdoor wired cameras, and available on most 4K Roku Players and TVs.
The Camera Carousel that was added in a previous update can now automatically cycle through each camera feed on their TV, using motion detection to display the camera where the action is happening.
To enable notifications on your Roku-powered TV, simply navigate to settings and choose to turn these on. This feature is available for free with your Camera subscription.
