Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Roku TV rolls out new update that adds important Smart Home features, free perk

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Roku-powered TV
Roku announced two months ago it will launch new Smart Home features this winter but wasn’t really clear as to when exactly its users will be able to take advantage of these new features.

Today, Roku confirmed that a new update bringing the promised smart home features is now available to users. The new features build upon Roku’s previous update that introduced features that enhance how users view camera feeds on a Roku-powered TV.

The Camera Carousel that was added in a previous update can now automatically cycle through each camera feed on their TV, using motion detection to display the camera where the action is happening.

Besides that, the update brings even more notifications on the TV. Up until now, Roku users would only receive alerts on their phones when a camera detects pets, packages and people, but now they can choose to get these notifications directly on their Roku-powered TV.

To enable notifications on your Roku-powered TV, simply navigate to settings and choose to turn these on. This feature is available for free with your Camera subscription.

Another important change included in the update is the Roku Smart Home Web View, allowing users to conveniently monitor all camera feeds from a single location on any computer. You’ll just have to visit cameras.roku.com in your browser to view all the camera feeds.

Last but not least, Roku is bringing a free perk to all users: Picture-in-Picture. Roku users can now pin their camera feed to the TV screen while they watch a stream. Keep in mind that while this is available for free, it’s compatible with Roku indoor and outdoor wired cameras, and available on most 4K Roku Players and TVs.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless