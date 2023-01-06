Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs









That’s all well and good, but how does that measure against the competition? During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Google was proud to announce that it has seen a 35% increase in user count year-on-year, and those are on top of the 110 million that were last reported in January of 2022.



Amazon’s Fire TV sticks sales were also last reported last January, and then they had already reached over 150 million. And keep in mind — both of these offerings also include free content, combine your existing on-demand content, and have extra options.



Through a rich selection of products and services, Roku plans to help TV streaming become the norm in the US. And that seems to be exactly where we’re headed, as eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2023, half of the US population will have moved past cable TV.