See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Roku TV announces new smart home features rolling out this winter

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Roku Smart Home Cameras
Roku Smart Home Cameras | Image credit: Roku
Roku TV is trying to tie as many of its devices as possible into a single ecosystem for easier access. In that regard, the company announced this week a slew of new features that will be rolled out in “Winter 2024.”

The highlight of the announcement is the ability to view live streams on a big TV. Basically, Roku users will be able to turn their TVs into security monitors, assuming they’re using compatible cameras.

Roku also confirmed plans to add the same functionality to medium and small screens like phones and computers via the Web View. But that’s not everything that Roku plans to bring to its users by the end of the year.

A new Camera Carousel that automatically cycles through each camera feed on your TV will be added too. This will make use of motion detection to display the camera where the action is happening.

Another interesting new feature revealed by Roku TV is the ability to receive alerts on your TV when your camera detects pets, packages and people. Up until now, these notifications are sent to your phone, but you’ll soon have the ability to receive them on your TV too. You’ll just have to enable them from the settings menu (included with Camera subscription).

As per Roku’s announcement, the new Camera Carousel, Smart Home Web View, and additional notifications will become available for free with software updates that will be rolled out this winter.

It’s important to mention that these features are available for all Roku Smart Home camera and doorbell products, including Roku’s Floodlight Camera, Video Doorbell, Wire-free Video Doorbell and Chime, Indoor 360 Camera, Outdoor Wire-free Camera, Indoor and Outdoor Wired Camera SE, and the company’s new Indoor and Outdoor Wired Cameras.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless