Riding the Galaxy Ring wave? Honor is working on its first smart ring and flip phone



Honor's decision to roll out a flip foldable aligns perfectly with its strategy to compete in the premium market, taking on giants like Samsung and Apple. While the company already has several



Honor stepping into the flip foldable arena means it will no longer be in direct competition just with the Galaxy Z Fold series but also against the Galaxy Z Flip series. Depending on the launch timing, the company’s flip foldable might be up against both the



Honor's CEO hinted at incorporating AI features into this upcoming foldable device, giving it more chances against the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which is expected to feature Galaxy AI.



As for the company’s entry into the smart ring market, the news came just a day after interview



Honor's decision to roll out a flip foldable aligns perfectly with its strategy to compete in the premium market, taking on giants like Samsung and Apple. While the company already has several foldable phones in its lineup, such as the Honor Magic V2 launched last year, this new flip phone marks a shift from its current book-style folding devices.Honor stepping into the flip foldable arena means it will no longer be in direct competition just with the Galaxy Z Fold series but also against the Galaxy Z Flip series. Depending on the launch timing, the company’s flip foldable might be up against both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 6 Honor's CEO hinted at incorporating AI features into this upcoming foldable device, giving it more chances against the, which is expected to feature Galaxy AI.As for the company’s entry into the smart ring market, the news came just a day after Samsung officially showed its first-ever Galaxy Ring . In the, Zhao disclosed very few details about the product, but he did drop a few hints, such as its name:



Already equipped with a range of smartwatches capable of tracking certain health indicators, Honor is set to expand its wearable portfolio by introducing a smart ring. This move will allow Honor to integrate these devices seamlessly with its health app, giving users even more comprehensive health and activity data.



Stay tuned for updates as more details about these first-ever devices from the company are yet to be revealed.