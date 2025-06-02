Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

A new Nothing Phone (3) leak gives away pricing and a possible new product

The leak points to premium pricing, fresh design rumors, and something unexpected on the side.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Heade image with the number 3 in the Nothing font
A recent leak has provided new details about Nothing’s upcoming flagship, the Phone (3), including pricing and an unexpected hint about a new product called Headphone (1). This update arrives shortly after hints emerged suggesting Nothing may phase out its signature Glyph interface, raising questions about the brand’s future design approach.

According to information shared via Bluestky, the Nothing Phone (3) will be available in two colors: white and black. The device will offer two configurations, one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a higher-end option with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Prices are expected to start at around €850, roughly $910 USD at current exchange rates. This positions the Phone (3) among premium-level smartphones, directly competing with models like Google's Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy S series, and high-end offerings from OnePlus.

For context, Nothing’s previous model, the Phone (2), launched at a slightly lower price. It earned praise for its unique design and solid performance but faced criticism for its limited availability and premium pricing that set high consumer expectations. The new pricing strategy for the Phone (3) indicates Nothing's intent to firmly establish itself in the premium smartphone market, aiming at buyers interested in distinctive designs and advanced specs.

Screenshot of Roland. Quandt’s post on Bluesky
Image credit — Roland Quandt (Bluesky)


Interestingly, the leak also mentioned the upcoming launch of Nothing Headphone (1). Following the popularity of its earlier earbuds, Ear (1) and Ear (2), the company’s move into over-ear headphones seems logical. The headphones will reportedly be available in black and white, priced around €300 or about $320 USD, positioning them within the premium audio segment dominated by established brands.

These leaks arrive following the speculation that the Phone (3) may no longer feature the Glyph interface. Known for its distinctive LED lights on the back, this feature provides notification alerts and visual appeal. Removing it would mark a significant change in Nothing’s design philosophy, possibly shifting the brand’s focus toward software innovation or other design elements.

Regardless of what the company decides to do with the Glyph interface, I'm still curious to see what the Nothing Phone (3) will bring to the table. So far, Nothing has made of a name for itself by doing quite a bit with its unique approach to hardware and software. I am confident that the company will continue on that path and hopefully wow us all with the arrival of the Nothing Phone (3).
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless