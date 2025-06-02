A new Nothing Phone (3) leak gives away pricing and a possible new product





Interestingly, the leak also mentioned the upcoming launch of Nothing Headphone (1). Following the popularity of its earlier earbuds, Ear (1) and Ear (2), the company’s move into over-ear headphones seems logical. The headphones will reportedly be available in black and white, priced around €300 or about $320 USD, positioning them within the premium audio segment dominated by established brands.



These leaks arrive following the speculation that the Phone (3) may no longer feature the Glyph interface. Known for its distinctive LED lights on the back, this feature provides notification alerts and visual appeal. Removing it would mark a significant change in Nothing’s design philosophy, possibly shifting the brand’s focus toward software innovation or other design elements.



Regardless of what the company decides to do with the Glyph interface, I'm still curious to see what the Nothing Phone (3) will bring to the table. So far, Nothing has made of a name for itself by doing quite a bit with its unique approach to hardware and software. I am confident that the company will continue on that path and hopefully wow us all with the arrival of the Nothing Phone (3) .