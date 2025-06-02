A new Nothing Phone (3) leak gives away pricing and a possible new product
The leak points to premium pricing, fresh design rumors, and something unexpected on the side.
A recent leak has provided new details about Nothing’s upcoming flagship, the Phone (3), including pricing and an unexpected hint about a new product called Headphone (1). This update arrives shortly after hints emerged suggesting Nothing may phase out its signature Glyph interface, raising questions about the brand’s future design approach.
Interestingly, the leak also mentioned the upcoming launch of Nothing Headphone (1). Following the popularity of its earlier earbuds, Ear (1) and Ear (2), the company’s move into over-ear headphones seems logical. The headphones will reportedly be available in black and white, priced around €300 or about $320 USD, positioning them within the premium audio segment dominated by established brands.
These leaks arrive following the speculation that the Phone (3) may no longer feature the Glyph interface. Known for its distinctive LED lights on the back, this feature provides notification alerts and visual appeal. Removing it would mark a significant change in Nothing’s design philosophy, possibly shifting the brand’s focus toward software innovation or other design elements.
According to information shared via Bluestky, the Nothing Phone (3) will be available in two colors: white and black. The device will offer two configurations, one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a higher-end option with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Prices are expected to start at around €850, roughly $910 USD at current exchange rates. This positions the Phone (3) among premium-level smartphones, directly competing with models like Google's Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy S series, and high-end offerings from OnePlus.
For context, Nothing’s previous model, the Phone (2), launched at a slightly lower price. It earned praise for its unique design and solid performance but faced criticism for its limited availability and premium pricing that set high consumer expectations. The new pricing strategy for the Phone (3) indicates Nothing's intent to firmly establish itself in the premium smartphone market, aiming at buyers interested in distinctive designs and advanced specs.
Image credit — Roland Quandt (Bluesky)
Interestingly, the leak also mentioned the upcoming launch of Nothing Headphone (1). Following the popularity of its earlier earbuds, Ear (1) and Ear (2), the company’s move into over-ear headphones seems logical. The headphones will reportedly be available in black and white, priced around €300 or about $320 USD, positioning them within the premium audio segment dominated by established brands.
These leaks arrive following the speculation that the Phone (3) may no longer feature the Glyph interface. Known for its distinctive LED lights on the back, this feature provides notification alerts and visual appeal. Removing it would mark a significant change in Nothing’s design philosophy, possibly shifting the brand’s focus toward software innovation or other design elements.
Regardless of what the company decides to do with the Glyph interface, I'm still curious to see what the Nothing Phone (3) will bring to the table. So far, Nothing has made of a name for itself by doing quite a bit with its unique approach to hardware and software. I am confident that the company will continue on that path and hopefully wow us all with the arrival of the Nothing Phone (3).
Things that are NOT allowed: