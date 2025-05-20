Here are all the exciting Android advancements that you'll get... after developers toy with them first

Better photos and longer battery life

Updates for wearables, XR, and cars

For photography lovers, Google is adding a low-light boost feature to help your phone take better photos in dim settings. Audio playback is also being improved to use less battery, which is a nice bonus.Wear OS 6 is getting a new look with Material 3 Expressive, and Android XR is expanding with new devices like Samsung’s Project Moohan and XREAL’s upcoming headset. Even cars are getting more love, with updates that make it easier for developers to bring better apps to Android Auto and Android Automotive OS.