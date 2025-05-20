Here are all the exciting Android advancements that you'll get... after developers toy with them first
From smarter AI to immersive XR, these developer tools set the stage for what’s next on your Android device
At Google I/O 2025, Android developers were treated to a long list of tools and updates that will eventually shape the apps and features we all use every day. While most of these upgrades are meant for developers to explore first, they’re packed with changes that will make Android smarter, faster, and more helpful for regular users.
One of the biggest highlights was all the new AI support. Developers can now use Gemini-powered tools to help apps do things like summarize text, suggest rewrites, or describe images. More advanced models can even help with things like generating visuals or understanding complex information. That means future apps could feel more helpful and personalized than ever before.
Smarter apps, thanks to AI
Apps that work everywhereGoogle also wants apps to work better across all kinds of screens. Whether you're using a phone, foldable, tablet, or even a car display, developers now have better tools to build apps that adapt. This could lead to more consistent and user-friendly experiences across Android devices.
A more expressive AndroidThe fresh design update called Material 3 Expressive is bringing more personality and emotion to Android. Apps will look more polished and feel easier to use, with smoother transitions and layouts. Plus, smarter widgets and better live updates are on the way, so you'll get more useful info at a glance.
Live updates on Android 16. | Image credit — Google
Better photos and longer battery lifeFor photography lovers, Google is adding a low-light boost feature to help your phone take better photos in dim settings. Audio playback is also being improved to use less battery, which is a nice bonus.
Updates for wearables, XR, and carsWear OS 6 is getting a new look with Material 3 Expressive, and Android XR is expanding with new devices like Samsung’s Project Moohan and XREAL’s upcoming headset. Even cars are getting more love, with updates that make it easier for developers to bring better apps to Android Auto and Android Automotive OS.
Android XR's Project Aura smart glasses. | Image credit — Google
Tools that speed up developmentBehind the scenes, tools like Android Studio and Jetpack Compose are being upgraded with AI to help developers build faster. Support for Kotlin Multiplatform is also growing, making it easier to create apps that work on both Android and iOS.
What about Android 16?And yes, Android 16 is still in beta, but it’s already packing new features like better media controls, more accessibility options, and desktop support. The first QPR1 beta 1 version is rolling out today for those brave souls who like to run beta software. This early version already includes some of the new Material 3 Expressive elements, giving testers a glimpse of the visual upgrades to come.
While these updates are still in developer hands, they offer a clear preview of how Android is evolving. From AI-powered smarts to more responsive designs, it’s shaping up to be a big year for the platform — and for the users who’ll soon benefit from all of it.
