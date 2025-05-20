Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Here are all the exciting Android advancements that you'll get... after developers toy with them first

From smarter AI to immersive XR, these developer tools set the stage for what’s next on your Android device

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Header image with Android bot
At Google I/O 2025, Android developers were treated to a long list of tools and updates that will eventually shape the apps and features we all use every day. While most of these upgrades are meant for developers to explore first, they’re packed with changes that will make Android smarter, faster, and more helpful for regular users.

Smarter apps, thanks to AI


One of the biggest highlights was all the new AI support. Developers can now use Gemini-powered tools to help apps do things like summarize text, suggest rewrites, or describe images. More advanced models can even help with things like generating visuals or understanding complex information. That means future apps could feel more helpful and personalized than ever before.

Apps that work everywhere

Google also wants apps to work better across all kinds of screens. Whether you're using a phone, foldable, tablet, or even a car display, developers now have better tools to build apps that adapt. This could lead to more consistent and user-friendly experiences across Android devices.

Video Thumbnail


A more expressive Android

The fresh design update called Material 3 Expressive is bringing more personality and emotion to Android. Apps will look more polished and feel easier to use, with smoother transitions and layouts. Plus, smarter widgets and better live updates are on the way, so you'll get more useful info at a glance.


Better photos and longer battery life

For photography lovers, Google is adding a low-light boost feature to help your phone take better photos in dim settings. Audio playback is also being improved to use less battery, which is a nice bonus.

Updates for wearables, XR, and cars

Wear OS 6 is getting a new look with Material 3 Expressive, and Android XR is expanding with new devices like Samsung’s Project Moohan and XREAL’s upcoming headset. Even cars are getting more love, with updates that make it easier for developers to bring better apps to Android Auto and Android Automotive OS.



Tools that speed up development

Behind the scenes, tools like Android Studio and Jetpack Compose are being upgraded with AI to help developers build faster. Support for Kotlin Multiplatform is also growing, making it easier to create apps that work on both Android and iOS.

Recommended Stories

What about Android 16?

And yes, Android 16 is still in beta, but it’s already packing new features like better media controls, more accessibility options, and desktop support. The first QPR1 beta 1 version is rolling out today for those brave souls who like to run beta software. This early version already includes some of the new Material 3 Expressive elements, giving testers a glimpse of the visual upgrades to come.

While these updates are still in developer hands, they offer a clear preview of how Android is evolving. From AI-powered smarts to more responsive designs, it’s shaping up to be a big year for the platform — and for the users who’ll soon benefit from all of it.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless