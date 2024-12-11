Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Resident Evil 2 lands on select iPhone and iPad models

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
Resident Evil 2 key art
It seems that CAPCOM plans to bring all its Resident Evil games to Apple devices. Following the launch of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Villages on iOS this summer, the Japanese publisher and developer is bringing yet another game to iPhones and iPads, Resident Evil 2.

Originally released back in 1998, Resident Evil 2 puts players in the role of rookie cop Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak within Racoon City.

Resident Evil 2 was reimagined in January 2019, so characters, environments, and story have all been rebuilt from the ground up to create an even more terrifying experience that feels both nostalgic and new at the same time.

Just like the previous titles in the series, Resident Evil 2 is a very demanding game. According to CAPCOM, the game is about 31 GB, but the installation process requires that you have at least twice the size of the game in free storage space available.

Video Thumbnail


Also, developers recommend fans to play Resident Evil 2 with a controller for a better experience. Resident Evil 2 supports Universal Purchase and cross-progression, allowing players to play the game across Apple devices with a single purchase, as well as transfer their save data between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

As far as compatibility goes, Resident Evil 2 is compatible with all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro models, and every iPad and Mac with M-series chips.

It’s also important to mention that the first part of Resident Evil 2 can be played for free, but in order to play the full game, an in-app purchase is required. Currently, Resident Evil 2 is available for purchase for $9.99, but the price will increase on January 8, 2025, so you might want to hurry if you’re into horror, action-adventure games.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless