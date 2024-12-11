Resident Evil 2 lands on select iPhone and iPad models
It seems that CAPCOM plans to bring all its Resident Evil games to Apple devices. Following the launch of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Villages on iOS this summer, the Japanese publisher and developer is bringing yet another game to iPhones and iPads, Resident Evil 2.
Originally released back in 1998, Resident Evil 2 puts players in the role of rookie cop Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak within Racoon City.
Just like the previous titles in the series, Resident Evil 2 is a very demanding game. According to CAPCOM, the game is about 31 GB, but the installation process requires that you have at least twice the size of the game in free storage space available.
Also, developers recommend fans to play Resident Evil 2 with a controller for a better experience. Resident Evil 2 supports Universal Purchase and cross-progression, allowing players to play the game across Apple devices with a single purchase, as well as transfer their save data between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
As far as compatibility goes, Resident Evil 2 is compatible with all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro models, and every iPad and Mac with M-series chips.
It’s also important to mention that the first part of Resident Evil 2 can be played for free, but in order to play the full game, an in-app purchase is required. Currently, Resident Evil 2 is available for purchase for $9.99, but the price will increase on January 8, 2025, so you might want to hurry if you’re into horror, action-adventure games.
Resident Evil 2 was reimagined in January 2019, so characters, environments, and story have all been rebuilt from the ground up to create an even more terrifying experience that feels both nostalgic and new at the same time.
