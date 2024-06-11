CAPCOM brings two more Resident Evil games to iPhones and iPads
CAPCOM seems to have a very profitable relationship with Apple, as the Japanese games developers and publisher announced two more Resident Evil games coming to iOS by the end of the year.
After launching Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village on iOS devices last year, CAPCOM announced at WWDC that two more titles in the beloved franchise will be released on iPhones and iPads soon.
Unfortunately, CAPCOM didn’t announce any information about prices, but we expect these to be just as expensive as the other two Resident Evil games launched back in October.
On the bright side, CAPCOM confirmed that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will be bundled with one DLC, Not A Hero. However, you’ll have to pay more if you want the other DLCs (End of Zoe, Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Survival Pack), which will be offered as a Gold Edition upgrade.
The upgrade will also include the Madhouse difficulty mode for those who want an even bigger challenge, as well as the 5-Coin Set.
Just like the other two Resident Evil games launched last year, you’ll need the most powerful and expensive iOS devices to play the upcoming games. For instance, CAPCOM confirmed that in order to play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, you’ll need an iPhone 15 series or an iPad with Apple Silicon chips (M1 or later).
Both Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 Remake will be released on Mac too. The former is now available for pre-order via the App Store.
The first one to hit iOS is Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, which will be available on July 2. The second CAPCOM game coming to iPhones and iPads is Resident Evil 2 Remake, but this one is “still in development” so it doesn’t have a release date yet.
If you didn’t know, Resident Evil 4 costs $30, while Resident Evil Village is available for purchase for $16, but doesn’t include any of the game’s DLCs, so you’ll have to pay extra to get the full experience.
