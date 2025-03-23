Report: Foldable iPhone will borrow from "Air" and 17 Pro models will have major camera improvements

iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit — @asherdipps on X









First up, the iPhone 17 "Air." While he predicts a premium price point around $2,000, Gurman sees this foldable iPhone as a potential hit for Apple, even if initial sales volumes aren't massive. He also notes that consumers have been eagerly awaiting Apple's entry into this category, contributing to its potential FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) effect.



iPhone 17 . In line with Apple's recent strategy, he doesn't anticipate any major new groundbreaking features for the base model. According to Gurman, Apple tends to reserve its most significant innovations for the higher-end Pro models, and he doesn't foresee this changing with the iPhone 17 . However, he does expect the standard iPhone 17 to receive some modest enhancements. As others have reported, Gurman believes the device will likely feature minor improvements to its rear camera system and will finally adopt a ProMotion display, enabling smoother scrolling and animations. Internally, the standard iPhone 17 is also expected to sport Apple's next-generation A19 chip, providing a performance boost.







In essence, Gurman's outlook suggests that Apple is preparing to make a significant entry into the foldable market with a premium device, while the standard iPhone 17 will follow a pattern of evolutionary updates, with the more substantial innovations being reserved for the Pro models and a potentially compelling new "Air" variant.







Between the hardware changes to the lineup and the rumored iOS 19 UI overhaul, color me very interested. I just wish the state of Apple Intelligence wasn't in such disarray at the moment, taking away from a potentially excellent hardware cycle at Apple.