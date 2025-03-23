Is Apple's leadership in chaos? Major team changes hit Siri and Vision Pro divisions
Earlier this week, we covered the news of Mike Rockwell, the creator of the Vision Pro headset, taking on the role of the new head of Siri at Apple. However, that isn't the only significant shift happening within Apple's executive ranks. As detailed by Mark Gurman in his "Power On" column on Bloomberg, several other key personnel are being moved around as the company navigates internal challenges related to its AI initiatives, Siri, and the Vision Pro.
Furthermore, Gurman's reporting indicates a restructuring of the Vision Products Group. While Rockwell will continue to lead visionOS and related headset software, the hardware engineering team for the Vision Pro will now report to Paul Meade, a former deputy under Rockwell, and will remain within John Ternus’ hardware engineering group. This separation suggests a potential shift in focus and management for the hardware development of future vision products.
Another significant executive move involves Kim Vorrath, a Vice President of Program Management. According to Gurman, Vorrath is transitioning from Giannandrea’s group to the software engineering division to work directly with Rockwell on the Siri team. This move likely aims to provide Rockwell with experienced program management support as he takes on the challenge of revitalizing the long-beleaguered virtual assistant.
These executive changes come at a time when Apple is facing internal turmoil and delays in its AI and Siri development, as well as a somewhat less enthusiastic reception to its initial generative AI efforts. The shake-up reflects a strategic realignment aimed at injecting new leadership and focus into these critical areas for Apple's future. The splitting of the Vision Products Group also raises questions about the company's long-term strategy for spatial computing, especially given the commercial performance of the first-generation Vision Pro. While senior executives have expressed commitment to the category, the near-term plans for future Vision Pro models remain somewhat uncertain.
One of the most notable changes involves John Giannandrea, who was previously heading up Apple's entire AI efforts. Gurman reported that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has lost confidence in Giannandrea's ability to effectively manage consumer product development. As a result, Giannandrea is being removed from the direct command of the Siri organization. Despite this shift, Giannandrea will remain at Apple in his senior vice president role, where he will continue to oversee underlying AI technologies, research, and operations.
Interestingly, Mike Rockwell's new role as the head of Siri also comes with oversight from Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. This move places Siri under Federighi's software engineering organization, indicating a closer alignment between the virtual assistant and Apple's broader software strategy.
Furthermore, Gurman's reporting indicates a restructuring of the Vision Products Group. While Rockwell will continue to lead visionOS and related headset software, the hardware engineering team for the Vision Pro will now report to Paul Meade, a former deputy under Rockwell, and will remain within John Ternus’ hardware engineering group. This separation suggests a potential shift in focus and management for the hardware development of future vision products.
Is the Vision Pro in trouble? Restructuring of the Vision team proposes a major shift. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Another significant executive move involves Kim Vorrath, a Vice President of Program Management. According to Gurman, Vorrath is transitioning from Giannandrea’s group to the software engineering division to work directly with Rockwell on the Siri team. This move likely aims to provide Rockwell with experienced program management support as he takes on the challenge of revitalizing the long-beleaguered virtual assistant.
Gurman's column highlighted an internal optimism surrounding Rockwell's appointment, with many believing his experience in shipping major new platforms and his reputation as an innovator could be beneficial for Siri. However, the broader picture for Apple Intelligence, the company's overarching AI strategy, is still considered requiring significant work.
These executive changes come at a time when Apple is facing internal turmoil and delays in its AI and Siri development, as well as a somewhat less enthusiastic reception to its initial generative AI efforts. The shake-up reflects a strategic realignment aimed at injecting new leadership and focus into these critical areas for Apple's future. The splitting of the Vision Products Group also raises questions about the company's long-term strategy for spatial computing, especially given the commercial performance of the first-generation Vision Pro. While senior executives have expressed commitment to the category, the near-term plans for future Vision Pro models remain somewhat uncertain.
Things that are NOT allowed: