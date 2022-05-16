No mystery after all; tipster leaks renders of OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

UPDATE: Thanks to my colleague Joshua, we can tell you that the "mystery" OnePlus phone tweeted by Evan Blass today is the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition which will feature a 6.6-inch LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset under the hood. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and is expected to be priced cheaper than the original OnePlus Ace which was released in China last month.





The phone has already been listed on OppoShop.cn. The President of OnePlus China, Louis Li, posted on Weibo and said that the phone's display will support six different refresh rates. Pricing, at CNY 2000 (equivalent to $300 USD), is 20% cheaper than the CNY 2500 price of the One Plus Ace.











The Original story follows:





If there ever is a Hall of Fame for phone tipsters, Evan Blass would be a sure bet to get voted in. Blass practically invented the "industry" about a decade ago when writers would anxiously wait for the next @evleaks image with the instantly recognizable "evleaks" watermark. As the years progressed, we saw more people looking to "break" leaks, disseminate renders, and make a career out of doing it.









Blass tweeted a render this morning of a OnePlus phone. You might guess that the device pictured is the OnePlus 10 (non-Pro model). But you might note that the world-famous Hasselblad logo is noticeably absent from the back of the handset. What we are looking at could be a render of an upcoming OnePlus Nord model. Still, we would have to say that the render resembles a cheaper version of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G





OnePlus has ended up confusing consumers over its naming schemes and release schedules. For example, this year it released the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on January 11th. U.S. consumers had to wait until April 14th to purchase the device. And the OnePlus 10 may or may not surface until the second half of this year, months after the Pro model started shipping.











The renders posted today by Blass showing us the back and front of the phone (in two different colors that we would call charcoal and powder blue) also show a lens covering on the back camera island that reveals a 64MP sensor will be employed on the phone's primary camera.





So what is this phone that Evan Blass tweeted us these renders of? Even without the Hasselblad branding, the non-Pro OnePlus 10 is still a good bet. Sometimes renders don't show everything.





