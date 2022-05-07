Pixel 7 Pro render hints at major new camera feature or mistakenly leaves out hardware component



Consumers turned off of the Pixel 6 series by the high profile issues and bugs have been waiting for the Pixel 7 series hoping that Google does a better job with another year under its belt. A site named @TechGoing has published case renders that supposedly include renders of the Pixel 7 Pro.





Eagle-eyed PhoneArena readers might note that the render of the phone does not include a punch-hole camera in front which might indicate an in-display camera. Or, more likely, the artist hired by the case manufacturer to create the render didn't include it. With the complaints about the under-display fingerprint scanner, Google would probably want to get that done right before moving on to an under-display camera.



Rumored specs call for the Pixel 7 Pro to sport a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved screen (with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate). There will be some cosmetic changes made to the design of the rear camera bar which we've seen in previous renders. Under the hood, we should find the second-generation Google Tensor chipset along with 12GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage (in other words, nothing different here).





Outside of the minor changes to the camera bar, the power and volume buttons will remain on the right side with the charging port on the bottom of the device. The absence of a fingerprint button on the back of the phone indicates that the under-display fingerprint scanner will get another shot. There had been many complaints about the optical fingerprint scanner on the current model lagging although software updates from Google have greatly improved the current capabilities of the biometric reader.





The Pixel 6 series hit the shelves at the end of last October after an October 17th unveiling. With that in mind, we should expect to see the Pixel 7 greet the light of day in mid to late October and get released a week or two later. First, we should see the mid-range Pixel 6a unveiled which could take place as soon as next week when the Google I/O Developer Conference kicks off on Wednesday, May 11th; the online event will end on May 12th.

