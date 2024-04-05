Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

If you're after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, you might want to look out for the Redmi K80 Pro

By
Processors Xiaomi Qualcomm
If you're after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, you might want to look out for the Redmi K80 Pro
A good portion of tech-savvy phone users still haven't made their way to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device – and they might never do so. Instead, they might go straight for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 experience!

Qualcomm's next big thing – yup, that's the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 we're talking about – is expected in October 2024.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, featuring high-end Oryon cores, is expected to significantly upgrade its NPU and forego low-power efficiency cores for two high-performance and six medium-performance "Phoenix" cores, with speeds potentially reaching 4GHz. This chipset is anticipated to be used in next-generation devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Xiaomi 15 Pro, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

Now, there's a rumor about a third phone to pack Tongzi (that's the code name for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4). Per GizChina, Xiaomi is reading the Redmi K80 duo (Xiaomi introduced its sub-brand Redmi as a budget smartphone line in 2013, aiming to offer high-quality technology at affordable prices).

Redmi aficionados might be raising their eyebrows right now, because the Xiaomi sub-brand released the previous K-series (the K70 line) in the form of a trio: there's the K70, K70 Pro and the K70e. Not to mention a possible fourth addition, the Redmi K70 Ultra.

So, no Redmi K80e? Possibly – that's what the Weibo tipster claims. The leak doesn't stop there, as there are some technical clarifications, but do take them with a pinch of salt.

The Redmi K80 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while the larger K80 Pro model would have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 inside. Both smartphones will have flat screens with 2K resolution and the batteries will go from 5,000 mAh in the K70 series to 5,500 mAh in the K80 line.

Recommended Stories

A hit in the making


Redmi's K series are sometimes released globally under the Poco brand, so we'll have to wait and see what comes out of it.

Nevertheless, the Redmi K70 series is a hit in the East.

The K70 trio (K70e, K70, and K70 Pro), has surpassed 2 million sales within its initial 60 days. That's just a consequence of the line's initial surge when it sold 600,000 units in the first five minutes of release, doubling the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series.

Throughout a specific 46-day period, the series maintained an average daily sales volume of about 22,000 units, culminating in an overall average of approximately 33,000 units per day.

The competitive pricing of the models, with the Redmi K70e starting at approximately $280, the K70 at $350, and the K70 Pro, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, at about $465, made that possible.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless