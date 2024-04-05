Up Next:
If you're after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, you might want to look out for the Redmi K80 Pro
A good portion of tech-savvy phone users still haven't made their way to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device – and they might never do so. Instead, they might go straight for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 experience!
Qualcomm's next big thing – yup, that's the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 we're talking about – is expected in October 2024.
Redmi aficionados might be raising their eyebrows right now, because the Xiaomi sub-brand released the previous K-series (the K70 line) in the form of a trio: there's the K70, K70 Pro and the K70e. Not to mention a possible fourth addition, the Redmi K70 Ultra.
So, no Redmi K80e? Possibly – that's what the Weibo tipster claims. The leak doesn't stop there, as there are some technical clarifications, but do take them with a pinch of salt.
The Redmi K80 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while the larger K80 Pro model would have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 inside. Both smartphones will have flat screens with 2K resolution and the batteries will go from 5,000 mAh in the K70 series to 5,500 mAh in the K80 line.
Redmi's K series are sometimes released globally under the Poco brand, so we'll have to wait and see what comes out of it.
Nevertheless, the Redmi K70 series is a hit in the East.
The K70 trio (K70e, K70, and K70 Pro), has surpassed 2 million sales within its initial 60 days. That's just a consequence of the line's initial surge when it sold 600,000 units in the first five minutes of release, doubling the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series.
Throughout a specific 46-day period, the series maintained an average daily sales volume of about 22,000 units, culminating in an overall average of approximately 33,000 units per day.
The competitive pricing of the models, with the Redmi K70e starting at approximately $280, the K70 at $350, and the K70 Pro, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, at about $465, made that possible.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, featuring high-end Oryon cores, is expected to significantly upgrade its NPU and forego low-power efficiency cores for two high-performance and six medium-performance "Phoenix" cores, with speeds potentially reaching 4GHz. This chipset is anticipated to be used in next-generation devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Xiaomi 15 Pro, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.
Now, there's a rumor about a third phone to pack Tongzi (that's the code name for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4). Per GizChina, Xiaomi is reading the Redmi K80 duo (Xiaomi introduced its sub-brand Redmi as a budget smartphone line in 2013, aiming to offer high-quality technology at affordable prices).
A hit in the making
