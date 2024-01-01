Here’s what a possible Xiaomi 14T Pro could be packing
Xiaomi only recently launched its 13T series, consisting of the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro, but let’s talk about a possible Xiaomi 14T Pro device.
There’s a wild rumor that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could be almost identical to the Redmi K70 Ultra, which hasn’t been released yet – but we’ve talked about its siblings from the Redmi K70 line. To remind you, the Redmi K70 sold like hotcakes.
The latest information about the Redmi K70 Ultra/Xiaomi 14T Pro comes from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster claims that the upcoming K70 Ultra model will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 flagship-grade chip (via Gizmochina).
It’s also expected the device will flex some serious muscles in the photography field and offer fast charging rates. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the smartphone may sport an 8T OLED display that is surrounded by thin bezels on all four sides.
Unveiled at the end of November 2023 in China, the Redmi K70 series went on sale at the very beginning of December. Redmi says that sales had exceeded 600,000 units within the first five minutes of its release. That’s impressive, but it’s a moment of joyful bliss for the company itself: that’s more than double the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series. The Redmi K70 series is the quickest to surpass one million units in sales.
Okay, back to the Redmi K70 Ultra. Globally, it might be launched as the Xiaomi 14T Pro. After all, that was the case with the Redmi K60 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13T Pro (pictured above) – apart from some differences in the camera department and the software, they were completely identical.
