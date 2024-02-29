Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

When is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming? Launch window confirmed

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona comes to an end this year, we have witnessed numerous new devices, technologies, and services. Samsung showcased its first-ever Galaxy Ring live, prompting a competitor, Honor, to announce its foray into the smart ring and flip phone, for that matter, market, too.

In the realm of phones, Nubia is set to introduce budget-friendly gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market. Amidst these exciting releases, the backbone of these devices, the chipsets, also garnered attention, and we have updates on that front, too.

Qualcomm, one of the leading chipset manufacturers, has confirmed that the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be launched in October 2024. This information was provided by the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Don McGuire, through a video posted on X (via Android Headlines).


He confirmed that the Snapdragon Summit is scheduled for October and specifically mentioned the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, leaving no room for doubt. It is customary for Qualcomm's flagship SoC to be announced during the Snapdragon Summit, so this news isn't unexpected.

In addition, McGuire also mentioned that the company's mobile platforms are reinvented with Oryon CPU. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is anticipated to incorporate Oryon cores, which are Qualcomm's custom-designed CPU cores.

Alongside the new Oryon cores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is set to receive a significant upgrade to its NPU (Neural Processing Unit). McGuire briefly mentioned this improvement during his talk with Snapdragon insiders.

Recent reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 won't have any low-power efficiency cores. Instead, it is expected to have two big high-performance "Phoenix" CPU cores and six medium-performance "Phoenix" CPU cores.

Leaks also indicate that hitting 4GHz speeds with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is a real possibility. Though the leak didn't specify which core would hit the 4GHz speed, it is likely to be the two big high-performance Phoenix cores.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is anticipated to power the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and there are indications that the chipset will also find its place in the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro. Further details about this flagship chipset are expected to emerge in the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates.

