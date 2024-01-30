This brand says it sold more than 2 million phones in 60 days with one simple trick
Quarter after quarter, the smartphone market plummeted in the last years. Now, things are gradually making a turn in China, the largest phone market in the world.
Apart from the Huawei Mate 60 Pro craze from 2023, buyers in the Far East were – and are – obsessed with another phone series and just can’t stop buying them. What’s the weird trick?
The star of this article is the Redmi K70 series, consisting of the Redmi K70e, the Redmi K70 and the Redmi K70 Pro. Xiaomi’s sub-brand now claims the K70 series sales have exceeded 2 million units in 60 days (via Gizmochina).
This isn’t the first time Redmi is performing the show-off ritual – days before Christmas 2023, the Chinese phone claimed the K70 series was selling extremely well upon release. Redmi says that sales had exceeded 600,000 units within the first five minutes of its release. That’s very impressive, as it doubled the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series.
So far, there are three models in the line: the Redmi K70e, the Redmi K70, and the Redmi K70 Pro. The Redmi K70 Ultra is probably in the works, but nothing is official.
The K70e, the K70 and the K70 Pro pack interesting chipsets – the Dimensity 8300-Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, respectively. The series comes with other exciting features, such as up to a 2K resolution OLED display, a 5,500mAh battery, and up to 120W fast charging. In addition, the K70e, K70, and K70 Pro are the first Redmi phones to come preloaded with the latest HyperOS-based Android 14.
The Redmi K70e has a starting price of approximately $280 in China, the Redmi K70 starts at ~$350, and finally, the Redmi K70 Pro which packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is priced at ~$465.
Low prices. That’s the trick. Also, throw in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. People love top-notch chipset phones that don’t break the bank.
Enter the Redmi K70 series
The report has it that within the December 15 and January 30 period, spanning a total of 46 days, the Redmi K70 series achieved sales of 1 million units. This means that the company achieved an average daily sales volume of approximately 22,000 units. In general, the K70 series maintained an average daily sales volume of approximately 33,000 units.
But why are they selling this well?
Speculations are rife that the Redmi K70 may get rebranded as the Poco F6 Pro in the global market.
