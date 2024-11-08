Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Redmi K80 series teaser confirms exceptional performance

Xiaomi
Redmi K70 series
Redmi has many competitors in China, which is why the handset maker has decided to tease its upcoming K80 series by showing how well they performed on benchmark aggregator AnTuTu.

The company’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas said during a live stream that the Redmi K80 Pro will have a better specs configuration that its main competitor, and a lower price than another competitor. Although they didn’t name the brands, there’s a high chance that they’re talking about Vivo (iQOO) and OnePlus.

Based on that, we expect the Redmi K80’s price to be set below $630, which the amount customers in China currently pay for the OnePlus 13. That’s definitely possible considering that the Redmi K70 Pro was priced to sell for $460 at launch.

Mr. Teng also showcased the Redmi K80 Pro’s AnTuTu benchmark score in comparison with other phones in the same price range, which haven’t been named. Obviously, the K80 Pro has the higher score, although the differences aren’t that high.

Redmi K80 Pro scores more than 3 million points on AnTuTu | Image credits: AnTuTu

Unfortunately, Redmi’s official didn’t reveal any concrete details about the K80 series specs. However, based on previous reports, the Redmi K80 Pro should be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the vanilla model is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU instead.

Both phones are expected to sport large 6.67-inch displays with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, they could feature glass back and IP68 rating for dust and water protection. Although the size of the battery is unknown for the moment, the K80 is rumored to feature 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support, while the Pro model could offer 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Redmi has yet to confirm when exactly its new flagships will be introduced, but both the K80 and K80 Pro are expected to go official sometime this month.
Cosmin Vasile


