RedMagic 10 Pro goes global, bringing gaming power at a price you'll love
After the launch of the RedMagic 10 Pro series in China last month, one of the devices is now heading to global markets. This model is technically the Pro+ with a 7,050 mAh battery, though international versions will be limited to 100W wired fast charging.
However, for the first time, the 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant of the RedMagic 10 Pro is making its way outside of China. This is a welcome change, as the top-tier storage options are typically kept exclusive to the domestic market. Overall, on paper, the RedMagic 10 Pro stands out as a powerful Android smartphone with a huge battery.
On the rear, though, the RedMagic 10 Pro is equipped with a solid triple camera setup featuring 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors, giving you decent performance for your shots.
If you’re itching to grab one, early bird orders open on December 12, with general sales kicking off on December 18.
The RedMagic 10 Pro packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, delivering impressive performance gains. It’s also equipped with the Red Core R3 gaming chip, designed specifically to elevate gaming performance. Combined with its powerhouse processor, large battery, gaming-centric hardware, and ample memory, the 10 Pro feels like a dream come true for gamers.
The RedMagic 10 Pro packs impressive gaming features. | Image credit – RedMagic
As for the display, it sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2688 x 1216 resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With peak brightness hitting a stunning 2,000 nits, it’s perfect for gaming or media consumption, even in bright environments. And here’s my favorite part: the screen is completely uninterrupted – no notches, no holes – just an unbroken, immersive display for an exceptional visual experience.
Yet, this does not come without sacrifice, which, in this case, is the front camera. The phone uses an under-display camera for selfies, which keeps the screen seamless but compromises selfie quality compared to other flagship phones. Then again, let’s face it – this phone isn’t made for those who care about top-tier photography.
Now that the RedMagic 10 Pro is going global, it’s finally within reach – and at a pretty sweet price, too. Unlike some of the top-tier gaming phones out there, like the Asus ROG Phone 9, which come with hefty price tags, the RedMagic 10 Pro starts at a more affordable $649. Here’s the global lineup and pricing:
- Shadow (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) for $649
- Moonlight (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) for $799
- Dusk (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) for $799
- Dusk Ultra (24GB RAM + 1TB storage) for $999
