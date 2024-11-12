This phone with a 7,050 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite launches tomorrow
Up Next:
We recently had reason to believe that 7,000 mAh batteries would soon become the norm, we just didn’t realize how soon. Chinese manufacturer RedMagic will launch the RedMagic 10 Pro in China tomorrow on November 13 with a mouth-watering 7,050 mAh battery in a phone that is still as slim as its predecessor.
The RedMagic 10 Pro, though not as slim as the latest Samsung or Apple phones, still sits at a very respectable 8.9 mm of thickness. Combine that with 100W charging, Android 15, 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage it becomes apparent that this is going to be a phone to keep an eye on when it launches globally.
The battery will be silicon-carbon which is quickly being adopted as the new standard, raising the possibility of 10,000 mAh batteries in the not too distant future. In addition, RedMagic has hopped on the AI bandwagon with “Magic Cube AI power management” for better battery life.
The RedMagic 10 Pro, though not as slim as the latest Samsung or Apple phones, still sits at a very respectable 8.9 mm of thickness. Combine that with 100W charging, Android 15, 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage it becomes apparent that this is going to be a phone to keep an eye on when it launches globally.
It’s quite the looker too. | Image credit — RedMagic
Perhaps the second most important feature of the RedMagic 10 Pro is its processor: the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This is Snapdragon’s newest offering and it boasts incredible performance gains. It’s also what is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, though that is still up for debate as Samsung may go with the weaker Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 instead.
Another thing the phone does that I personally love is that there’s no notch or hole in the display. The screen is an entire unit without any distracting elements that sacrifice the visual experience. RedMagic has opted to use an under-display front camera instead, so selfies might not look as good as other flagships. But then again, this really isn’t a phone for photographers.
The 10 Pro will also feature RedMagic’s Red Core R3 gaming chip to help the phone fulfill its ultimate purpose: stellar gaming performance. With this combination of processor, battery, gaming hardware and memory, the 10 Pro might be the best smartphone to hit the market before the year ends.
Another thing the phone does that I personally love is that there’s no notch or hole in the display. The screen is an entire unit without any distracting elements that sacrifice the visual experience. RedMagic has opted to use an under-display front camera instead, so selfies might not look as good as other flagships. But then again, this really isn’t a phone for photographers.
So if you’re not big on selfies and not religiously devoted to Samsung, Google or Apple, the RedMagic 10 Pro is well worth checking out in my opinion.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: