Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th

Android
Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th
The Nubia Red Magic 8 gaming phone is expected to be unveiled on December 26th which is this coming Monday. Before the introduction of the phone, Nubia put up a couple of images on China's Weibo social-media site indicating that the phone will sport a massive 6000mAh battery with a fast charging speed of 165W. That means users will be able to go from 0% to 100% in under 15 minutes.

One image posted on Weibo also mentions that the 6000mAh battery will power up the handset for up to 47 hours on a single charge. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display carrying a resolution of 1116 x 2480 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The camera array on the back includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 1MP depth sensor, and a macro camera for extreme closeups. An 8MP camera is found in the front for selfies and video chats.


The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro was originally expected to be introduced on December 16th but that event has been pushed back to December 26th. According to China's TENAA regulatory agency, there is a second variant of the Red Magic 8 Pro that sports a 5000mAh battery. It's possible that the version with the larger battery will be known as the Supreme or (stop me if you've heard this before) Ultra in order to differentiate it from the unit with the smaller-capacity battery.

Besides getting certified by TENAA, the phone also went through the 3C certification process known as the Compulsory Certification of China. The 3C certification shows that a device is safe to use and is similar to the Underwriter's Laboratory mark found in the U.S.
