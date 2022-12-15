RedMagic 8 Pro getting revealed tomorrow, possibly as part of phone series
1
The RedMagic 8 Pro could be a powerhouse of a phone with a heavy gamer aesthetic, or at least that’s what we’ve come to expect based on recent leaks. Soon enough we’ll know for sure, though, as Nubia has announced that the phone is launching tomorrow, on December 16.
What is even more interesting is the way the announcement has been phrased. Nubia posted a teaser image via their Weibo account (translated source). Once translated, the wording reads “RedMagic 8 Pro series”, which is the first time we’ve heard it like this.
One of the phones was listed to have a battery with 5,000mAh of capacity, while the other bumped that up to 6,000mAh. The certification also noted 165W fast charging, which we assumed was present on both models, but that may no longer be the case.
What is even more interesting is the way the announcement has been phrased. Nubia posted a teaser image via their Weibo account (translated source). Once translated, the wording reads “RedMagic 8 Pro series”, which is the first time we’ve heard it like this.
A while back, the TENAA certification — the Chinese certification agency’s mark of approval for an imminent product release — of the 8 Pro did reveal two models planned. However, they differed in terms of battery capacity only.
One of the phones was listed to have a battery with 5,000mAh of capacity, while the other bumped that up to 6,000mAh. The certification also noted 165W fast charging, which we assumed was present on both models, but that may no longer be the case.
Nubia’s very futuristic teaser image certainly sets high expectations for the 8 Pro’s capabilities.
You see, as reported from PlayfulDroid, it would appear that the 165W fast charging was coupled with the model equipped with the 5,000mAh battery capacity, according to a chinese 3C (CCC) product certificate, uncovered online.
Typically, models with a higher battery capacity and faster charging remain locked to the Chinese markets, but with this hint at a series of smartphones, we may actually see the 8 Pro come to the west too.
The best part of all this is that we won’t have to wait much longer before we find out, as the reveal date is tomorrow. We’re eager to see what the Red Magic 8 Pro is capable of, with it being the first gaming smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Don’t get us wrong — this is in no way proof that we’ll see different charging speeds between the two models. But given Nubia’s track record of innovativation, it may try to outdo itself with an ever higher charging speed on the “bigger” 8 Pro model.
Typically, models with a higher battery capacity and faster charging remain locked to the Chinese markets, but with this hint at a series of smartphones, we may actually see the 8 Pro come to the west too.
The best part of all this is that we won’t have to wait much longer before we find out, as the reveal date is tomorrow. We’re eager to see what the Red Magic 8 Pro is capable of, with it being the first gaming smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Things that are NOT allowed: