The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a super-cool flip phone? One possible option is the Razr+ (2024). But if this newly-released device is too expensive for you (it costs $899.99 with a discount right now), why not go for last year's model? The Razr+ (2023) has dropped back to its best price and is as attractive as it gets at $400 off its price tag. The fantastic deal is up for grabs at the official Motorola Store.

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is $400 OFF at Motorola

The Motorola Store revives Prime Day's promo on the Razr+ (2023). In other words, you can once again save $400 on the beautiful flip phone! You can also trade in an eligible phone in good condition to save extra with trade-ins. There's an extensive list of available devices, so make sure to check it out.
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


What's particularly awesome here is that you can save considerably with trade-ins. That's to say, the $999.99 Android phone can be yours for less than $599.99 with older phone trade-ins, provided they're in good condition. For instance, a Pixel 5 in good condition can save you an extra $130.

Although not the latest nor most impressive foldable handset from Motorola anymore, the Razr+ (2023) still rivals some of the best flip phones. It features an extensive 3.6-inch OLED screen plus a 6.9-inch main OLED display, both supporting blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates.

You also get pretty snappy everyday performance, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Since this isn't the latest Qualcomm processor, you don't get insane horsepower, so do keep that in mind. If you're looking for even more horsepower, consider increasing your budget and getting the Galaxy Z Flip 6 instead.

The camera setup is pretty decent for a device in this category. This fella features a 12MP wide and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, giving you great photos with mostly accurate colors, particularly in broad daylight. Additionally, the handset sports a 32MP selfie sensor.

As you can see, the Razr+ (2023) offers great value for money at its current price. With beautiful and functional displays, great everyday performance, and a long battery life of over 12.5 hours (video streaming), the Moto foldable is a dream come true at its current price. Get yours and save $400 with this Motorola Store deal.
