Galaxy S24 series users might notice that they can unlock their phones faster

If you can feel that the ultrasonic fingerprint of the S24 Ultra is faster, it is because Samsung has upgraded the ultrasonic fingerprint module from the QBT2608 of the S23 Ultra to the QFS4008 used by the S24 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/ePUljm6nFZ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2024

The sensors both are the same size (8 × 8 mm) and the same thickness of .15mm (µ150). On Qualcomm's product page for the fingerprint sensor, it writes, "Using sound waves to read a finger‘s valleys and ridges, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 transmits an ultrasonic pulse against the finger. The 3D pulse reflection creates a detailed 64mm2 reproduction of the scanned fingerprint for quick and easy security performance.