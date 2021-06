Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online

The nitty-gritty

In the last quarter of 2020, we saw a glimpse of what seemed to be a potential partnership between Qualcomm and Asus with the possibility to one day see Snapdragon-branded gaming phone. It now seems that this might become a more realistic outcome judging by what’s surfaced online.Namely, that would be the recently posted pictures by China’s TENAA regulatory body (via XDA-Developers ) of what looks like an Asus phone with the Snapdragon logo slapped dead center on the device with the Asus logo keeping a low-key presence at the bottom.Amongst the apparent logos on the back, we can also see what seems to resemble a fingerprint sensor which raises a few questions since the filing mentions an in-display one. If we then take a look at the camera system, we also notice a triple array of cameras which according to the regulatory filing has a 64MP main camera.Further specs mentioned for the device are a 12MP front-facing camera, a chunky 512GB of fixed storage, 16GB of RAM, a rather small for its purposes battery of 3,840mAh, 6.78-inch OLED screen, and last but not least a 2.84GHz octa-core processor which appears to be the Snapdragon 888. For the nostalgic ones out there, a 3.5mm jack is also mentioned.As reported by Android Authority who reached out to Asus and Qualcomm, the former replied with no comments in regards to the listing while the latter has not yet given a reply.On that note, we should keep in mind that due to the vague nature of this report it might not turn out to be anything more than a prototype or a development platform as Qualcomm mentioned last year.Whatever the case for what this partnership between the two companies might result in, it’s exciting to see the increasing interest and development in the gaming phone industry and the impressive devices it might birth.