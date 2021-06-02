Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online
Namely, that would be the recently posted pictures by China’s TENAA regulatory body (via XDA-Developers) of what looks like an Asus phone with the Snapdragon logo slapped dead center on the device with the Asus logo keeping a low-key presence at the bottom.
The nitty-gritty
Further specs mentioned for the device are a 12MP front-facing camera, a chunky 512GB of fixed storage, 16GB of RAM, a rather small for its purposes battery of 3,840mAh, 6.78-inch OLED screen, and last but not least a 2.84GHz octa-core processor which appears to be the Snapdragon 888. For the nostalgic ones out there, a 3.5mm jack is also mentioned.
On that note, we should keep in mind that due to the vague nature of this report it might not turn out to be anything more than a prototype or a development platform as Qualcomm mentioned last year.
Whatever the case for what this partnership between the two companies might result in, it’s exciting to see the increasing interest and development in the gaming phone industry and the impressive devices it might birth.