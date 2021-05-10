Apple to ditch Qualcomm with 2023 iPhone; use in-house 5G modem: Kuo
The iPhone 15 might be the first with a custom Apple 5G modem
In a recent note to investors (via MacRumors), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that he expects Apple to use its in-house Apple Silicon 5G modem with the 2023 iPhone 15 series at the earliest.
At the moment it’s unclear which benefits Apple’s custom 5G modem will bring to the table. But if the company’s other chips are anything to go by, customers can expect both improved performance and better power efficiency.
The move will impact Qualcomm hard, claims Ming-Chi Kuo. The American chipset manufacturer may need to enter completely new markets to compensate for the loss of Apple’s business. Qualcomm might also be forced to compete with MediaTek for additional orders in the low-end and mid-range Android smartphone segment.