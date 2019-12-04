There will be no 4G-only smartphones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC
While the Snapdragon 865 chipset doesn't come with a built-in 5G modem, the only modem designed to work with the company's newest flagship SoC is apparently the Snapdragon X55.
The 5G-capable X55 could also be used in conjunction with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, but the combination was not mandatory. Samsung, for instance, released the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G with a Snapdragon 855 and separate X55 under its hood, but the "standard" version of the Note 10 Plus only packs an 855 processor that comes outfitted with a humbler Snapdragon X24 modem by default.
In contrast, the Snapdragon 865 has no similar LTE-only modem included, which basically means pretty much every single high-end Android handset released in 2020 will have to support 5G speeds. That's obviously not a bad thing, future-proofing this next wave of flagship smartphones in markets where a 5G signal might not be easily found for the time being.
Then again, we can't help but wonder whether this means certain OEMs will decide to skip their next high-end releases entirely or jack up retail prices as a direct consequence of having to use a standalone 5G modem that's no doubt costlier than an integrated 4G-limited chip. Bottom line, we'll have to wait and see if Qualcomm's decision turns out to be beneficial for smartphone vendors or detrimental to consumers.
