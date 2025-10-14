Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug

propov
propov
• 3d agoedited

Bugs are everywhere on every one smartphone on the world. My S25U need a restart almost every time when I try to use my banking app. My Honor V5 lost the wi fi almost every morning… Only the stupid phones have no bugs, because of no brain, no OS.

MsPooks
MsPooks
• 2d ago

If you haven't heard, they have a much bigger catastrophe to worry about with the Fold 10.

