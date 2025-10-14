Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - OnePlus reveals more details about the OnePlus 15 display, but you shouldn’t believe it’s all upgrades

CellNoy
CellNoy
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I will always take the higher resolution.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago

"OnePlus 15 keeps it quiet on the downgrades."

Ok, I'll be the bad guy here and just come out and say it. The resolution is *slightly* reduced, while everything else is upgraded.


Upgrades:

  • Refresh rate, 165Hz. Up from 120Hz.
  • Brightness: Increased. Up from an already very bright screen (13), which was up from previous bright screen (12).
  • Display: Consume less power, and longer lifespan.
  • Bezels: Narrower.
  • Lowest brightness setting: Lower.


Downgrade:

  • Resolution: 1.5K, down from 2K. (pixel count is actually rumored to be unchanged at 3168x1440 = 4,561,920, but due to smaller screen Pixel density will be slightly higher, 513 ppi vs 510 ppi.)
  • Removal of Alert Slider: The only real downgrade here.
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵CellNoy said:

I will always take the higher resolution.

Take a peep here. Pixel count looks to be unchanged, 3168x1440 in both the 13 and 15. But since the screen is 6.78" vs 6.82" they had to technically lower it to 1.5k (Which is a bit of a nebulous term, and is not as clearly defined as 2K, 4K, or 8K.)

