Discussion - Samsung beats Apple for a third straight quarter in spite of the iPhone 17's strong box-office start

What is also noteworthy is that Sumsung is only one of a growing number of great companies offering phones supporting the Android operating system where as Apple is the only game in town for IOS. I think that unless Samsung gets more aggressive with their generational feature offerings, they are going to lose market share within the Android space. I think the odds IOS sales will ever eclipse collective Android sales is slim to none, but again unless Samsung inovates at a higher level, they may eventually eclipse Samsung sales. Just my humble opinion as I am not psychic. Like Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago ... It would be interesting if Apple had competition with phones that were based on iOS. With Android, there are hundreds of companies that sell Android phones. So "technically" you would add up all the android phones sold, vs apple. Like 2 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵p51d007 said: It would be interesting if Apple had competition with phones that were based on iOS. With Android, there are hundreds of companies that sell Android phones. So "technically" you would add up all the android phones sold, vs apple. ... My point exactly. The mafket mountain Ssmsung has to climb is much steeper than Apples. There is virtually no learning curve for a Samsung user to move laterally to another Android manufacturer as it is the same ecosystem but to move from IOS requires a much steeper learning curve. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... " I'm not sure if you remember this now (which is why I'm bringing it up), but at the beginning of 2025, there was a little confusion as to what company won the global smartphone sales war last year. While the IDC (International Data Corporation) put Apple (narrowly) ahead of Samsung in 2024 worldwide shipments, Counterpoint Research had the order reversed in its full-year sell-through report." I knew i read that Samsung was the top seller last year, and it was counterpoint who published that information. Regardless 2025 has been a great year for Samsung having won all 3 quarters, like I have been saying, One UI with its little to NO issues, great software and great hardware have driven Samsung to do well. We all saw the Fold's 7 success. Hopefully they keep up their momentum in 2026. As we know unlike Apple Samsung sells more new devices, Apple sells older devices. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ↵NunoB512 said: " I'm not sure if you remember this now (which is why I'm bringing it up), but at the beginning of 2025, there was a little confusion as to what company won the global smartphone sales war last year. While the IDC (International Data Corporation) put Apple (narrowly) ahead of Samsung in 2024 worldwide shipments, Counterpoint Research had the order reversed in its full-year sell-through report." I knew i read that Samsung was the top seller last year, and it was counterpoint who published that information. Regardless 2025 has been a great year for Samsung having won all 3 quarters, like I have been saying, One UI with its little to NO issues, great software and great hardware have driven Samsung to do well. We all saw the Fold's 7 success. Hopefully they keep up their momentum in 2026. As we know unlike Apple Samsung sells more new devices, Apple sells older devices. ... Well said. While Samsung phones have their strengths and weaknesses, taken as a whole they are arguably an outstanding mobile solution. I hope they can perfect their Exynos SOC because that if they can produce a low power high performance (doesn't need to be the highest benchmarks but provide an outstanding operational experience), the added cost savings along with better hardware operational integration would be a significant boon. P.S., I love my S25 Ultra and it has met or exceeded everything i have asked of it. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Tuga crying? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Sack1 Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ↵stferrari said: What is also noteworthy is that Sumsung is only one of a growing number of great companies offering phones supporting the Android operating system where as Apple is the only game in town for IOS. I think that unless Samsung gets more aggressive with their generational feature offerings, they are going to lose market share within the Android space. I think the odds IOS sales will ever eclipse collective Android sales is slim to none, but again unless Samsung inovates at a higher level, they may eventually eclipse Samsung sales. Just my humble opinion as I am not psychic. ... Exactly. If one chooses Apple, that's it, they have but one manufacturer in that sphere. It's a closed shop. You must do things their way, you have no recourse but to exit that ecosphere and go with an Android device, which isn't a bad thing. But let's face it, Apple has a hold on many people's desires. There's "street cred" to owning an iPhone and many people react to that. They then willingly become a captive audience. Once there, Apple certainly doesn't make it easy to leave either which the EU has called them out on. As my wife has said, Apple doesn't play nice in the sandbox. That's what we like about Android, we have excellent devices and a number of choices, and we're not pinned to just one brand. Like Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ↵Avalanche1 said: Tuga crying? ... TuGa probably on his bed weeping about this article. He's probably gonna say it's fake or something 🤣 Like Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ↵stferrari said: Well said. While Samsung phones have their strengths and weaknesses, taken as a whole they are arguably an outstanding mobile solution. I hope they can perfect their Exynos SOC because that if they can produce a low power high performance (doesn't need to be the highest benchmarks but provide an outstanding operational experience), the added cost savings along with better hardware operational integration would be a significant boon. P.S., I love my S25 Ultra and it has met or exceeded everything i have asked of it. ... I'm more than happy to give exynos a chance this time, it looks to be very promising, they better not mess it up somehow. 