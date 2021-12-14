Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote

Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote0
One of these companies is Samsung itself, which last week stated it will attend the upcoming CES event. The company has now announced more information regarding its pre-show keynote named “Together For Tomorrow.” Samsung says it will “showcase ways that we can help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people’s lives.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be a CES event without the announcement of new TVs, so we could also see Samsung’s new lineup of QLED, OLED, Mini-LED, and Micro-LED ones.
If you are excited about what Samsung will reveal you can tune in to the keynote at the Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com, where it will be streamed live. Of course, for everything related to mobile tech, and especially smartphone-related news, we’ve got you covered. Given that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to finally get announced during the event, we will be keeping our eyes and ears open and will keep you posted on the important stuff.