CES Samsung

Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
For the past two years, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) was held online due to the ongoing pandemic. Next year, however, the popular tech-focused event is finally returning to a physical space and companies are gearing up to flaunt their cutting-edge products to enthusiasts.

One of these companies is Samsung itself, which last week stated it will attend the upcoming CES event. The company has now announced more information regarding its pre-show keynote named “Together For Tomorrow.” Samsung says it will “showcase ways that we can help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people’s lives.”

We expect Samsung will use this opportunity to finally release the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE 5G, for which there were recent rumors hinting at an early January release. Additionally, we can expect to see new mid-range and affordable Galaxy tablets and some home appliances.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a CES event without the announcement of new TVs, so we could also see Samsung’s new lineup of QLED, OLED, Mini-LED, and Micro-LED ones.

The “Together For Tomorrow” pre-show keynote will be presented by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. EST) and be held at the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas.

If you are excited about what Samsung will reveal you can tune in to the keynote at the Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com, where it will be streamed live. Of course, for everything related to mobile tech, and especially smartphone-related news, we’ve got you covered. Given that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to finally get announced during the event, we will be keeping our eyes and ears open and will keep you posted on the important stuff.

