Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple Wireless service Wearables

Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Prototype shows Apple considered cellular support for Series 2 watch
A prototype collector known on Twitter as Dongle (@DongleBookPro) posted images of a prototype Apple Watch Series 2. The prototype contains cellular technology which Apple did not offer to the public on its timepieces until the Series 3 models were released in 2017. Besides testing a cellular connection, the prototype used a gold stainless steel casing which was eventually made available on the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2019.

The prototype Apple Watch 2 featured a red dot on its Digital Crown which is how Apple originally marked an Apple Watch with support for LTE connectivity. This was changed to a red ring on the Apple Watch Series 4. But the tweet from the prototype collector states that Apple was forced to scrap the prototype since it would constantly overheat and the modem inside the device had a failure rate close to 60%.

Apple Watch prototype shows that Apple considered cellular support for the wearable as soon as Series 2


Interestingly, an advertising content editor named Ryan Simmons (@Ryan_Simmons_) took to his Twitter account to post a photo of Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing a stainless steel Apple Watch in 2015 with a red dot inside the Digital Crown.

 
The prototype collector says that a second version of an LTE supporting Apple Watch 2 prototype also failed to make the cut. Apple's engineers were able to make cellular connectivity work in time for the release of the Series 4 Apple Watch the following year.

The Apple Watch 2 launched in 2016 with a brighter display and a water-resistant design. Since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015, the device has become praised by several users for saving their lives. Whether it was the heart rate monitor, the electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, the pulse oximeter, or the fall detection system, the Apple Watch has summoned emergency help or warned the user when to get to the hospital.

Tomorrow, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be introduced by Apple with some design changes. The watch will copy the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro by featuring flat sides. The case sizes will now be 41mm and 45mm and the size of the displays for both sizes will top last year's 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch screens. This will allow Apple to offer new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate.

Apple irons out production issues that could have caused a delay in the release of the Series 7 Apple Watch


At the end of last month, there was speculation about a delay in the release of the Series 7 Apple Watch. At that time, the plan was for Apple to unveil the next iteration of the timepiece alongside the iPhone 13 series with the device shipping later than expected. But TF International's prescient Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who knows what the soup of the day will be in the Apple cafeteria 6 months from today, says that issues producing the new display have been ironed out which means that the new timepiece will be released on time.

The delay was due to the new low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) process used in the production of the Apple Watch Series 7 display, used by Apple this year for the first time ever. And Apple is also relying on new suppliers for the watch's OLED panel including: Jabil, LGF, and Young Poong. Other suppliers that Apple has used in the past include Japan Display (JDI) and LG Display.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
by Viktor Yankov,  0
9 advantages iPhones and iOS have over Android phones in 2021
10 advantages Android phones have over iOS and iPhones in 2021
by Viktor Yankov,  0
10 advantages Android phones have over iOS and iPhones in 2021
Amazon already has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G on sale at crazy discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon already has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G on sale at crazy discounts
-$200
Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch
T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile finally details its impending Walmart launch schedule
The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
by Martin Filipov,  13
The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless